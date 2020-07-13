 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
<Guides

Quote Detective car insurance

Quote Detective specialises in getting cover for higher-risk drivers. It focuses on non-standard insurance and its target market is drivers with convictions and young drivers. Quote Detective also provides insurance for modified and high-performance cars.

How good is Quote Detective car insurance?

Trustpilot rating: 4.2/5 stars

Trustpilot has given Quote Detective a rating of 4.2 out of five based on 209 reviews. Nearly three-quarters of those reviewing Quote Detective gave it the highest rating of excellent.

The 16% of reviewers who gave Quote Detective the lowest rating of bad tended to complain about poor customer service.

Review Centre rating: 4.5/5 stars

The 182 people who have reviewed Quote Detective on Review Centre have given the company a score of 4.5/5. Some 86% of those who reviewed Quote Detective would recommend the company.

About Quote Detective car insurance

Based in south Wales, Quote Detective is an insurance broker that was formed in 2016 and is a trading name of Next Risk Solutions. Next Risk Solutions is part of pH Innovate, which helps new companies get off the ground. 

Get a car insurance quote

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Compare car insurance

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557

Quote Detective car insurance policies

Quote Detective provides three types of cover:

  • comprehensive

  • third party fire and theft

  • third party

Quote Detective does not offer this type of insurance. Having a black box monitoring your driving can be a good way to reduce the cost of insurance for:

  • young drivers

  • inexperienced drivers

If you think black box insurance may be for you, compare telematics insurance offerings.

Multi-car insurance is one of the areas that Quote Direct specialises in. It offers this type of policy for:

  • cars

  • vans

  • horse boxes

Quote Detective does not advertise this type of insurance.

There is a wide choice of short-term or temporary car insurance available. You can get insured for as little as one hour or have temporary insurance that lasts several months.

It’s always wise to compare short-term or temporary insurance to make sure you get exactly what you need.

Get temporary insurance

Compare a range of short-term insurance policies with Uswitch and money.co.uk*

Compare quotes

Quote Detective standard car insurance cover

As Quote Detective is a motor insurance broker, exactly what you get as standard will depend on which insurance company underwrites your policy.

Policies are offered from a panel of insurers and things to things to look out for include:

  • personal accident cover

  • windscreen repair

  • personal belongings cover

  • courtesy car

As Quote Detective is a motor insurance broker, exactly what you get as standard will depend on which insurance company underwrites your policy.

Policies are offered from a panel of insurers and things to things to look out for include:

  • personal accident cover

  • windscreen repair

  • personal belongings cover

  • courtesy car

What is Quote Detective car insurance best for?

As Quote Detective is a specialist non-standard car insurer, it is best for those whose age and/or personal circumstances are likely to make their insurance costs higher.

It is also worth a look if you have a modified or high performance car or are interested in getting a multi-car policy.

Things that may put you off Quote Detective are its limited opening hours – there is no 24/7 claims line.

Get a car insurance quote

See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Compare car insurance