Quote Detective car insurance

Quote Detective specialises in getting cover for higher-risk drivers. It focuses on non-standard insurance and its target market is drivers with convictions and young drivers. Quote Detective also provides insurance for modified and high-performance cars.
Trustpilot rating: 4.2/5 stars
Trustpilot has given Quote Detective a rating of 4.2 out of five based on 209 reviews. Nearly three-quarters of those reviewing Quote Detective gave it the highest rating of excellent.
The 16% of reviewers who gave Quote Detective the lowest rating of bad tended to complain about poor customer service.
Review Centre rating: 4.5/5 stars
The 182 people who have reviewed Quote Detective on Review Centre have given the company a score of 4.5/5. Some 86% of those who reviewed Quote Detective would recommend the company.
Based in south Wales, Quote Detective is an insurance broker that was formed in 2016 and is a trading name of Next Risk Solutions. Next Risk Solutions is part of pH Innovate, which helps new companies get off the ground.
Quote Detective provides three types of cover:
comprehensive
third party fire and theft
third party
Quote Detective does not offer this type of insurance. Having a black box monitoring your driving can be a good way to reduce the cost of insurance for:
young drivers
inexperienced drivers
If you think black box insurance may be for you, compare telematics insurance offerings.
Multi-car insurance is one of the areas that Quote Direct specialises in. It offers this type of policy for:
cars
vans
horse boxes
Quote Detective does not advertise this type of insurance.
There is a wide choice of short-term or temporary car insurance available. You can get insured for as little as one hour or have temporary insurance that lasts several months.
It’s always wise to compare short-term or temporary insurance to make sure you get exactly what you need.
As Quote Detective is a motor insurance broker, exactly what you get as standard will depend on which insurance company underwrites your policy.
Policies are offered from a panel of insurers and things to things to look out for include:
personal accident cover
windscreen repair
personal belongings cover
courtesy car
As Quote Detective is a specialist non-standard car insurer, it is best for those whose age and/or personal circumstances are likely to make their insurance costs higher.
It is also worth a look if you have a modified or high performance car or are interested in getting a multi-car policy.
Things that may put you off Quote Detective are its limited opening hours – there is no 24/7 claims line.
