About WiseDriving car insurance

WiseDriving offers black box car insurance (also known as telematics cover) which uses GPS technology to monitor the way in which you drive.

In most cases, a small box will be fitted to the inside of your car – usually underneath your dashboard – and it will collect vital information about the quality of your driving.

It looks at four key areas of driving – braking, acceleration, speed and the time of day that you are on the road.

It uses this information to create a Driving Behaviour Score (DBS) which will push the cost of your premiums either up or down.

The safer you drive, the higher your score. The higher the score, the cheaper your car insurance.