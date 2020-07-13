WiseDriving car insurance

WiseDriving provides telematics car insurance for drivers who are considered high risk, young or low-mileage motorists.
Defaqto rating: 4/5 stars
Defaqto awarded WiseDriving four out of five stars for all its policies.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 3.7/5 stars
Trustpilot has given WiseDriving a rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars and a rating of 'average', based on more than 2,900 reviews.
WiseDriving offers black box car insurance (also known as telematics cover) which uses GPS technology to monitor the way in which you drive.
In most cases, a small box will be fitted to the inside of your car – usually underneath your dashboard – and it will collect vital information about the quality of your driving.
It looks at four key areas of driving – braking, acceleration, speed and the time of day that you are on the road.
It uses this information to create a Driving Behaviour Score (DBS) which will push the cost of your premiums either up or down.
The safer you drive, the higher your score. The higher the score, the cheaper your car insurance.
WiseDriving provides two types of cover:
Comprehensive
Third party, fire and theft
Third party, fire and theft (TPFT) cover is the minimum level of cover offered by WiseDriving. If you cause an accident, you’ll be covered for damage to third party vehicles or property. It will not, however, cover any damage to your own car but includes the added protection against any fire damage to your car or theft of it.
Comprehensive is the highest level of cover you can have. It has the same protection as the other TPFT, but your vehicle is also covered against accidental damage and vandalism.
No, WiseDriving does not offer temporary car insurance.
All WiseDriving policies purchased with comprehensive cover will have the following included:
WiseDrive will pay £5,000 if you or your partner are injured as a result of an accident which results in death, loss of any limb or permanent loss of all sight in one or both eyes.
WiseDrive will also pay £2,500 in respect of any other person who dies as the direct result of an accident.
The insurer will not pay out for death or injury caused by suicide or attempted suicide, anybody driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or those failing to comply with the law regarding seat belts.
If you use a pre-approved glass repairer to replace or repair the windscreen glass, you cover is unlimited and you will only have to pay the excess shown in your policy documents.
If you use a repairer recommended by WiseDriving after your car is damaged following an incident, you will be covered for the cost of transport between the location of the incident and the garage, or your home address.
You will also be provided with a courtesy car while your vehicle is being repaired. However, this is subject to availability and is not available for accidents outside of the UK or if your car is written off.
WiseDriving will cover up to £400 for clothing and personal belongings if they are stolen or damaged while they are in your vehicle – but only if they are out of sight in a locked boot or glove compartment.
However, it will not cover loss or damage to laptops, mobile telephones, smart phones, tablets, portable satellite navigation systems or radar detection equipment.
Other exclusions can be found in your policy document.
The insurer will pay for the replacement costs of the keys to your car or other ignition devices, including the replacement of all locks, if lost or stolen, up to the value of £750.
However, this will not include them being left in, on or attached to the car while left unattended, or if reasonable care was not taken to prevent their loss.
WiseDriving customers will be cover for foreign travel for up to the number of days shown on their policy so long as the car is taxed, registered and normally kept in the UK.
You will also be covered if your vehicle is being transported by rail or ferry.
WiseDriving does not offer cover for audio equipment in your vehicle.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 54 motor insurance complaints about IG04, which owns the WiseDriving brand. That was 1% of all complaints to the Ombudsman. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
