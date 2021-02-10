When insuring your car, you first need to choose from three levels of cover available:

third party – covers injury or damage you cause to others

third party fire and theft – adds payment to you if your car is stolen or catches fire

fully comprehensive – additionally cover damage to your own car

You will also need to tell your insurer how you will use your car. The basic level of cover is social, domestic and pleasure (SDP)

You can then add:

commuting – to one place of work (or to the station each day to get the train to work)

business use – varying levels depending on whether you visit different workplaces, or clients and work sites and what you carry with you

commercial use – using your car to transport as a key part of your job

It’s important to know the difference between different types of car insurance cover before buying your policy, and you should also consider all the different types of cover if you want to get the best deal.