Balance transfer credit cards

Compare balance transfer credit cards from 12 companies to find a 0% interest credit card deal to transfer your existing balance to.

Man is happy with his car insurance switch.

With the longest 0% interest periods on balance transfers now up to 31 months, you could pay no interest on your credit card debts for at least 12 months. Additional results may be available with an eligibility check.

What are 0% balance transfer credit cards?

If you have existing credit card debts on which you are paying a high rate of interest, it may be cheaper to transfer all your borrowing to a card where you do not pay any interest for a set period of time. This gives you a chance to pay off your debt, saving you a significant sum of money. These types of credit cards are called balance transfer credit cards.

How do 0% balance transfer credit cards work?

When you move to the new 0% balance transfer card your credit card debt will be interest free for a set period of time - often up to two years. After that, it the interest rate (known as the APR) will revert to a higher rate.

During the 0% interest period you can pay off your credit card debt in regular instalments. By transferring over your old credit card or store card balance to a new card you will have some financial breathing space. There is a charge for this - you will pay a fee based on a percentage of the value of the debt you have transferred across.

Is it worth having a 0% balance transfer card?

Zero interest balance transfer cards can be a useful way of reducing your monthly outgoings and can enable you to manage all your credit card borrowing in one place. A 0% balance transfer credit card allows you to transfer debt from existing credit cards to one with a 0% introductory deal. This means you can pay off your debt over a longer period without worrying about paying extra in interest repayments.

This can be a good way to save money on the cost of paying back your credit card debt as you can pay down the balance without paying interest charges.

It can also be a good way to make your debts more manageable. You can consolidate your debts from multiple credit cards and keep them all in one place.

You do need to have a plan to repay the transferred balance so that you don't end up paying a high rate of interest when the 0% period ends.

How do you compare balance transfer credit cards?

There are a few things to look for when comparing balance transfer credit cards. Look at the details of the different cards available. How long is the 0% balance transfer period? What is the fee you will have to pay to transfer the balance across?

How long is a 0% balance transfer credit card offer?

Most cards come with a 0% interest offer. This allows you to pay off your credit card debt within a specified time period without being charged interest. This period can last for more than 18 months depending on the offer, which can be very attractive to help pay down the debt, without interest charges.

To make the most from the introductory offer, calculate how much you’ll need to pay back each month to complete your repayments within the 0% interest period.

For example

You transfer £1,000 to a card with a 24 month 0% introductory offer.

The transfer fee is 3% costing you £30

In total, you owe £1,030

The total debt divided by 24 months is £42.92

To pay off the credit card in full during the 0% introductory period, each month you'd need to pay: £42.92

You might get a shorter introductory period than advertised

Be careful. Where you’ve had credit problems in the past you might be given a shorter introductory period than you see advertised which may not make the offer as attractive. If your credit rating is lower, you may be offered a less attractive deal. For this reason, it is a good idea to get your credit rating into the best shape possible.

Check when the 0% offer ends

0% balance transfer offers do not last forever. When the introductory offer ends, the interest will go back to a more expensive standard rate.

When you transfer your credit card balance to a new card, always make a note of when the introductory 0% interest rate ends. You may wish to consider moving any outstanding balance to a new balance transfer card to pay it off without costly interest payments.

What does a 0% balance transfer offer cover?

A credit card might offer a long 0% balance transfer rate that lasts years. But it might only offer a few months of interest free spending.

Generally it’s better to have your balance transfer credit card just for balance transfers. But it’s worth knowing what rates you’ll be paying for spending on it too, just in case you need to.

If you have a large debt to pay over the 0% interest period try to avoid spending on the card after transferring a balance to it.

Or if you're looking for a card that offers a good rate on both, you might want to consider a 0% balance transfer and purchase credit card.

What is the true cost of the balance transfer fee?

Most credit card providers charge a balance transfer fee of around 3% when you move your debt from one card to another. This varies between cards and providers.

As the fee is worked out as a percentage, the cost of the transfer fee will rise with the amount you transfer.

For example

You transfer £1,000. The transfer fee is 3%.

It'll cost you £30 to transfer your balance.

You transfer £2,000. The transfer fee is 3%.

It'll cost you £60 to transfer your balance.

But do not let the fee put you off. Even with the fee, you’re still likely to be paying less overall compared to your existing credit card.

Some credit cards will offer a discount on the initial balance transfer fee provided you meet their terms and conditions. This usually includes paying off your balance on time each month.

What is the APR?

APR is there to help you compare credit card deals more easily. APR stands for annual percentage rate.

It helps you work out what the credit card will cost you once your 0% introductory period ends. A higher APR means higher repayments.

It takes into account the interest rate and additional charges of a credit card offer.

You might get a higher APR than advertised

The rate you see advertised isn’t necessarily the rate you will get. Credit card providers only have to give the typical APR they advertise to around 50% of successful applicants. Where you’ve had credit problems in the past you might be given a higher APR.

Check that the rate you see advertised is the rate you will actually get to avoid a shock when your first statement arrives. Again, getting your credit rating into good shape will help your chances of getting the best deals.

Are money transfers included?

Some balance transfer credit cards will also include 0% on money transfers.

Money transfers allow you to pay money from your balance transfer cards into your current account. So you can pay off overdraft debt, not just credit card debt.

These deals will also come with a fee, usually around 4%, but this will vary from provider to provider. Check what the fees involved may include as this could make your money transfer very expensive.

These balance and money transfer credit cards can be vital for consolidating debt from a variety of areas. It could be worth considering if you have debt elsewhere and not just from your credit card.

Finding the best balance transfer cards

The best balance transfer credit card for you will depend on your needs. But to help you find the best deal you should look for:

  • Lowest APRs

  • 0 balance transfer fees

  • Longest 0% introductory periods

Also consider what other features you might need including:

  • Money transfers

  • 0% purchases

Balance transfer credit cards for bad credit

Your options for balance transfer credit cards will be limited if you have bad credit.

Most credit cards transfer deals will only accept people with a good or excellent credit rating.

You might have a higher chance of being approved for a credit card for bad credit.

What does 'most popular' mean?

When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to credit cards, these cards are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.

The most clicked on cards are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which cards most people think are worth getting.

Credit card fraud: the biggest card frauds in history

How to pay off credit card debt

A step-by-step approach to pay back credit card debt, rebuild your credit score and regain your financial health.

Student credit cards

Student Credit Cards - Compare Credit Cards For Students

Find out about the pros, cons and alternatives to credit cards for students, as well as the best ways to borrow money at university, and how to compare student credit cards.

Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse

How to use a credit card abroad

While convenient, using your credit card overseas can quickly lead to fees which can make your trip abroad more expensive. These tips can keep costs down.

What is a credit card?

What is a credit card?

Similar to a loan, a credit card provides you with an amount of credit agreed by you and your bank, for you to spend. Read our guide to learn how a credit card differs from a loan, and how to responsibly use one.

How many credit cards can you have?

How Many Credit Cards Should You Have?

If you are trying to manage your finances and utilise available credit, you might be wondering "how many credit cards should I have?" Our guide explains the pros and cons of owning multiple credit cards.

Contactless payment card, with hand holding credit card ready to pay at cafe coffee shop

Premium credit cards

Having a premium card can be a powerful status symbol, coming with extensive benefits for cardholders to enjoy. We explore whether it's worth getting a premium credit card if you're eligible.

Section 75 - What is credit card protection?

Section 75 - What is credit card protection?

Using a credit card can offers great benefits. A key perk of owning a credit card is the protection you're given with Section 75.

How to get the best exchange rate? Credit cards vs cash

How to Find the Best Card for Travel Abroad

Credit cards are convenient for making travel arrangements, and can also allow you a little more spending leeway when you are on holiday

Can you use a money transfer credit cards as an interest-free cash loan?

Understanding the credit card summary box

Credit card comparison tables can be quite tricky, so it's worth knowing how to read the credit card summary box to decode the legal jargon.

Store Cards

Store Cards | Learn The Benefits And The Alternatives

Find out all you need to know about store cards and whether you could be better off with a reward or balance transfer credit card.

Credit Card Application - Discover How Long it Will Take

Credit card applications can take a long time. Find out how long it will take to apply be accepted and receive a new credit card with our useful guide

Credit card glossary A-Z

Credit Limit - How to Increase the Amount I Can Borrow

Credit limits can restrict the amount of money you can borrow on a credit card or overdraft, but there are ways to increase it if you need some extra cash

Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse

10 tips for getting out of debt

Getting into unsustainable debt is frighteningly easy - a few months of irresponsible spending can land you with a debt that could take years to pay back.

Debt advice companies and charities

Free debt advice companies and charities

Check our list of organisations, including debt charities in the UK, companies and government bodies that can help you take control of your debt.

Seven steps to get out of debt

How To Take Action on Debt

We speak to David Rodger, Managing Director of debt advice charity, Debt Advice Foundation about the importance of facing up to your financial problems.

Seven steps to get out of debt

Debt Management Plans | Debt management services and help

Debt Management Plans are one way to get free of debt. This Uswitch guide explores the benefits and drawbacks of debt management services.

Debt consolidation loans explained

Debt Consolidation Loans | Learn About Consolidating Debt

Debt consolidation loans could help you to get in control of your debt by combining all your debts into one. But consolidating debt isn't right for everyone

Seven steps to get out of debt

IVA debt advice - Individual voluntary arrangement and debt tips

An Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) is an alternative to bankruptcy as a debt management solution. But what is an IVA and how do they work?

Seven steps to get out of debt

Help with debt: Find out how to get out of debt | Uswitch guides

Find out how to get out of debt and read about debt solutions with this Uswitch guide to debt management help.

Seven steps to get out of debt

Debt Relief Orders: What is a DRO and Who Can Get One?

A Debt Relief Order (DRO) is an alternative to bankruptcy for people on a low income and with few assets. Find out if a DRO is right for you at Uswitch.com

Seven steps to get out of debt

Debt Questions and Answers | Find debt help with our Q&A

Are you liable for your partner's debts? Which debts should you pay off first? What action can your creditors take against you? Get these answers and more.

Eight tips for dealing with debt stress

Dealing with debt | How to deal with debt stress and anxiety

Coping with debt is tough, but you're not alone - get advice on coping with debt stress and depression from Uswitch today.

Seven steps to get out of debt

Dealing With Debt: How Others are Finding Their Feet

Find out how other people have got control over their debt

Administration Orders explained

Budgeting tips to help you shrink your debt and save money

Budgeting advice and tips for getting your finances in shape and clearing your debts faster. Includes downloadable budget planners.

