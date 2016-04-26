Insuring your car abroad

By now you should know that there’s more to driving in France than just sticking to the right hand side of the road. You also need to make sure you’re properly insured – as well as being essential if you’re involved in an accident, car insurance is also a legal requirement.

While all UK car insurance policies will offer you the minimum legal requirement of third party cover for driving in the EU, this level of cover won’t provide any compensation for vehicle repair or replacement if you’re involved in an accident or your car is stolen or vandalised. It’s important you check with your current insurer what level of cover is included while driving abroad – if comprehensive cover is not included outside of the UK you should consider adding this onto your policy for an extra fee.

