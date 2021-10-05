Something we never thought we'd say...

That said, it's a complicated market - there are a few different situations you might find yourself in with your energy deal and we're still here to help as much as we can. We've put together a flow chart showing our recommended course of action to give you as much information as possible so you can decide what to do.

We're advising you to do something we've never said before: stay put.

How can you keep your bills down?

While switching your deal isn't necessarily an option to keep your energy bills down this winter, there are also a few things you can do around the home to try and make a positive impact on your outgoings.

For instance:

Turning your thermostat down by one degree can save you up to £80 per year

Use energy-saving lightbulbs - incandescent and halogen lightbulbs have been banned from sale anyway, but LED bulbs last longer and are just as bright, so you'll save money in the long-term

Wash clothes at 30ºC rather than 40ºC whenever you can - this could save around 40% of energy used on laundry cycles each year.

There's a whole host of energy-saving tips you can use all over your home in our guide. And as soon as better deals become available, rest assured - we'll be the first to let you know about them.

