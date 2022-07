What energy schemes are you eligible for? Find out if you're entitled to money off your energy bills with the government's Warm Home Discount, Cold Weather Payment and Winter Fuel Payment.

Were you born on or before 26 September 1955?

Do you receive a State Pension?

Do you receive income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, Income Support or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)?

You could be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment :snowflake:

:snowflake: Winter Fuel Payment, Warm Home Discount (if your supplier offers it) and the Cold Weather Payment :snowflake:

You should be eligible for the Cold Weather Payment. It's also worth checking with your supplier if their Warm Home Discount Scheme applies to you.

You're not eligible for any government schemes. But you could save by switching! And if you're in debt, here's what you need to do.

You should get the Warm Home Discount - if your supplier offers it! You will need to apply for it. As you're part of the 'broader group' of eligibility, places on the scheme are limited.

