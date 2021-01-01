New research indicates that as a nation of pet-lovers we are spending £232 million on energy for dogs. Eighty percent of dog owners consider their pooch to be one of the family, so it's no wonder we don't treat them any differently.Take the quiz Find out more
In the hope of providing comfort and company for the four-legged members of their family, many of the UK’s pet owners are leaving appliances on when they leave the house. Uswitch research has revealed how the average energy spend per household for a dog is £36 a year through leaving the TV, radio, lighting, heating and fans on just for them.
This means that dog owners alone could be overpaying by £45 million per year by not switching to the best energy deal.
Although dogs contribute to household energy bills, they are not the most energy intensive pet to keep at home. Tropical fish – which require dedicated tanks, filters and lighting – top the chart, costing up to £494 of energy a year. That's almost half the average standard big six energy bill.
It’s clear we’re a nation of pet-lovers so it’s little surprise that dog owners worry about their pets wellbeing when leaving them alone. However, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s Head of Canine Behaviour & Training, Ali Taylor, warns:
"Whilst owners may think that leaving a TV or radio on will provide some form of noise distraction and company the reality is that this is definitely no substitute for human company.
"Dogs in particular need to get out and about to meet and socialise with other people and animals and to enjoy all the sights, smells and sounds that our streets and parks have to offer."
Uswitch.com is proudly supporting Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (Registered Charity No. 206394) by donating £10,000 towards the charity’s energy bills.
