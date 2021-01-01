Energy cost of looking after a pet

In the hope of providing comfort and company for the four-legged members of their family, many of the UK’s pet owners are leaving appliances on when they leave the house. Uswitch research has revealed how the average energy spend per household for a dog is £36 a year through leaving the TV, radio, lighting, heating and fans on just for them.

This means that dog owners alone could be overpaying by £45 million per year by not switching to the best energy deal.

Although dogs contribute to household energy bills, they are not the most energy intensive pet to keep at home. Tropical fish – which require dedicated tanks, filters and lighting – top the chart, costing up to £494 of energy a year. That's almost half the average standard big six energy bill.