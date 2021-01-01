Over 50% of households are still on expensive standard variable tariffs. These can be some of the most expensive tariffs in the market and are often affected by price rises. Switching away from these tariffs could save up to £566*.

If you’re a tenant and would like to save on your energy bills then, unless your landlord pays the charges, you can change energy supplier. The fact that you don’t own the property you live in does not affect your rights to switch.

How to switch:

1. Enter your postcode: gas and electricity prices are set regionally, and some suppliers only serve certain areas. This will narrow down which plans and suppliers are available to you.

2. Enter your energy details, selecting the correct meter type: for the most accurate comparison results, you'll also need to input your household's consumption details. You can get those off your most recent energy bill, or you can estimate them by answering questions about your lifestyle (however this may be less accurate).

3. Review your comparison results and pick a new plan.

4. We inform both your old and new supplier of your switch: your new supplier will then contact you within 10-14 days to let you know when you'll start receiving energy from them.