Business energy efficiency

How to work out how much energy your business is using

The first step to making your business more energy efficient is finding out how much energy you’re currently using. Carrying out an energy audit will help you see where most energy is being used, so you can work out where it might be being wasted. An energy audit is quite straightforward. You can get started with a few simple steps:

Take regular meter readings

Make a checklist to help you monitor where energy is being used - for example, heating and lighting

Identify habits that are wasting energy, such as leaving computers on standby.

You could also call in a professional auditor to get a detailed corporate energy efficiency report which will highlight exactly where you can save energy.

It’s worth considering having a smart meter installed. As well as making your energy bills more accurate, by automatically submitting readings to your supplier, smart meters show you exactly how much energy you’re using, as well as how and when you’re using it. This is invaluable information when you’re looking to be more energy efficient and make bigger business energy savings.

How much energy should your business be using?

These tables should give you an idea of how much energy the average business consumes, according to the business size. Bear in mind that these are average figures and that every business uses energy differently.

Average business electricity usage