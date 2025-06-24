Business energy contract types

What business energy contracts are available?

If you’ve already searched for business energy contracts, you’ll know there are a range of contract types available to choose from. The two contracts you have probably heard about most are fixed-term contracts and flexible-term contracts.

Fixed tariff - A fixed business electricity tariff allows you to pre-agree unit rates with your supplier and pay these rates throughout the duration of the contract. These rates are usually competitive, but you should always run a business electricity comparison before agreeing to any deal. This is the only way to make sure you can’t get better rates elsewhere.

Out-of-contract rates - If you let a fixed deal expire without arranging a new one, your supplier will place you on its out-of-contract rates. These are often more expensive than the rates you're offered on a fixed tariff, but you can switch at any time by giving just 28-days’ notice.

Deemed rate tariff - Deemed rates are similar to out-of-contract rates, but are used by suppliers when a business moves into new premises without signing a new contract. These are more expensive than fixed rates, but you can switch by giving 28-days’ notice.

Rolling Contract - A rolling contract ties you into a new, year-long contract at higher rates. You can sometimes negotiate a new contract on blend and extend terms, which allows you to agree to lower rates by signing up for a new long-term contract with your current supplier. These new rates are usually not as competitive as others you could find elsewhere on the market. Rolling contracts aren’t as common as they used to be, but you should always check the terms of any contract you sign and keep an eye on its end date.

What affects business energy contract rates?

When looking for business energy contracts, you’ll notice variations in the rates being offered. These differences are due to a number of reasons, some of which will be applicable to your business.

To ensure you get an accurate quote, you’ll need to give a little information regarding your business energy usage, as well as its size and location. Using this information, the energy supplier will then be able to provide you with accurate business energy contact rates for the energy you use.

When calculating your rates, the energy supplier will look at various factors, including how much energy you require and the main times of the day/night you take energy from the network.

Then there are the external factors that affect the rates you're offered. A rise in wholesale prices (the amount suppliers pay to generators for the energy they supply to your business) has been a big factor in the soaring energy costs we've all been hit with across 2022. These prices are affected by things largely out of our control, such as supply and demand and instability in areas that produce energy (the war in Ukraine being the latest example).

Average business electricity contract rates

The two biggest influencers on the price you pay are the unit cost and standing charge. The unit cost is the amount you pay, per kWh, for the energy you use, while the standing charge is the daily fee you pay to have the energy delivered and remain connected to the grid.

These factors make working out an average price difficult. But to help you get a rough idea of what you could pay for your business electricity needs, here are the average electricity rates for businesses of all sizes.