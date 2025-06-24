How to pay your business energy bills

How much should your business energy contract rates cost?

Business energy tariffs are tailored to meet the needs of your business, so no two deals will be the same. To work out how much you should pay, suppliers will take lots of different factors into consideration – such as where your business is, how many people you employ and how much energy you use. Using all this information, suppliers will calculate two costs which you can then use to compare quotes. They are:

The unit cost – this is what you pay per unit of gas or electricity you use, measured in kWh (kilowatt hours).

– this is what you pay per unit of gas or electricity you use, measured in kWh (kilowatt hours). The standing charge – this is a daily charge that covers the cost of delivering energy to your premises, it also covers some National Grid maintenance costs.

What are the latest business gas rates?

Because business gas prices are bespoke and vary by energy provider, it can be hard to compare quotes. But to help you get an idea of what you can expect, here are the latest business gas rates.