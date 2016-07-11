Our Meet the Small Supplier series features smaller, independent gas and electricity suppliers of the UK. We interview them to find out more about who they are, what makes them different and why you might choose to switch your energy to them.

Bulb entered the energy market just last year, but with big plans to transform the way the UK gets and uses its energy. We asked Co-Founder Hayden Wood to tell us their story.

Uswitch: Can you tell us a bit about Bulb’s beginning and how you got to where you are now?

Hayden Wood: My co-founder, Amit Gudka, and I used to work in the energy industry where we saw first hand that consumers were getting a raw deal: prices were too high and service was awful.

We were also constantly speaking to people who wanted to use renewable energy in their home but couldn’t because it was too expensive. So, we started Bulb to give people a real choice of affordable renewable energy.

We also know there is a deep-rooted lack of trust in energy suppliers, and people are used to not feeling in control. To overcome this, we’ve worked hard to build an exceptional customer service experience that gives people real agency. Whether it's our online community where people share tips about reducing usage, or the fact that we answer the phone in eight seconds on average, we're constantly trying to raise the bar for what people expect from their energy supplier.

Uswitch: What makes Bulb unique in the energy market?

Hayden Wood: We always try to make things simple for our growing community, and that’s why we only have one tariff — so you know you're always on our best deal. We keep our costs low and pass on savings quickly to our members; we've reduced our prices five times since November.

Supporting independent producers is part of our mission to change the industry, so our electricity is sourced from independent hydro sites in Wales and Scotland. Oh, and a growing percentage of our gas comes from pig waste — that's pretty unique!

Uswitch: Can you describe Bulb’s philosophy in one sentence?

Hayden Wood: Giving consumers the choice to change the future of energy.

Uswitch: Anything else you'd like to say about Bulb?

Hayden Wood: Bulb is a technology-led energy company. That means we do everything to embrace smart technology to bring our costs down (and pass those savings onto our members), and also work closely with our members to bring their own usage down.