Bulb bucks the trend with a 2.5% energy bill decrease

Small supplier Bulb entered the energy market determined to do things a little differently to some of the larger suppliers, and it seems they're continuing with that ethos.

The company boast paying customer's exit fees when joining, supplying 100% renewable electricity (10% green gas), and having the simplicity of only one tariff on offer. Now, at a time when some of the big six are increasing their standard energy rates by up to 10%, they're decreasing theirs by 2.5%.

2.5% cut means £889 average bill

Bulb's decrease of 2.5% to its one and only tariff (variable rate — "vari-fair") comes at a time when wholesale prices are beginning to fall.

Claire Osborne, energy expert at Uswitch says:

"Amidst the doom and gloom of recent price rises, this cut shows that there could be light at the end of the tunnel for energy customers."

"Bulb raised prices by 7% in November 2016 but this cut will make its tariff £889 a year – £249 cheaper than the average big six standard plan."

"Bulb’s cut is the first price reduction this year, laying down the gauntlet for others in the market to follow suit."