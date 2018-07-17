Energy bills to go up by 5.2% for 128k more energy customers

The Co-operative Energy is one of the latest suppliers to announce it will be hiking prices for its standard variable rate customers.

The 5.2% price rise for an estimated 128,000 customers takes effect 20 August, and equates to £7.8 million added to energy bills nationwide.

While bills are 'skyrocketing', customers fight back

More than 19 suppliers have heaped energy price rises on 11 million households so far in 2018 — to the tune of nearly £600 million in increased energy bills. Some suppliers, such as EDF Energy, Bulb and E.ON, have announced more than one price rise.

Rik Smith, Uswitch.com energy expert, said, “The news from Co-operative Energy today is the 25th overall increase announced this year. We have now seen at least one price rise from Britain’s 10 biggest energy suppliers in 2018, as well as hikes from numerous smaller providers.

Beat the energy price cap rise Do what the price cap won't - fix your energy costs today Your postcode

“Despite the warm weather it has been a tough year for energy customers who have seen their bills skyrocket by an average of £58 (5.6%).

“But in the face of this relentless barrage of price rises taking standard tariffs to nearly £400 above the cheapest deals on the market, bill payers have been fighting back in record-breaking numbers. According to the latest data, 2.7 million customers have switched so far this year, with record numbers of people going to small suppliers. Now is the time to switch, save up to £482 and protect yourself against future rises.”

What to do if you're impacted by a price rise

If you're on a standard variable rate tariff — likely if you've just moved or never switched — from any of the below suppliers, you could be paying hundreds more than you need to for the same exact energy:

Changes to Standard Variable Tariffs 2018

Supplier SVT Tariff Name Previous SVT price New SVT price Difference Comes into effect from: Ebico Ebico Zero £1,101 £1,161 £60 5.5% 16th January Octopus Energy* Flexible Octopus £908 £931 £23 2.5% 15th February iSupply iVariable £1,014 £1,090 £76 7.5% 1st March Pure Planet** 100% Green £860 £872 £12 1.4% 31st March, 1st May ENGIE Safe And Easy £980 £1,038 £58 5.9% 4th April Our Power Our Best £848 £939 £91 10.7% 4th April Ecotricity Green Electricity + Green Gas £1,201 £1,258 £58 4.8% 14th April Igloo Energy IGLOO PIONEER £845 £871 £26 3.1% 16th April E.ON*** E.ON Energy Plan £1,123 £1,153 £30 2.7% 19 April Bulb Vari-Fair £855 £878 £24 2.8% 28th April British Gas British Gas Standard Variable Tariff £1,101 £1,161 £60 5.4% 29th May Scottish Power Standard £1,147 £1,211 £64 5.6% 1st June EDF Energy Standard (Variable) £1,142 £1,158 £16 1.4% 7th June Ovo**** Simpler Energy £1,097 £1,150 £53 4.8% 8th June npower Standard SC £1,166 £1,230 £64 5.5% 17th June Utility Warehouse Value £1,125 £1,175 £50 4.4% 1st July SSE***** Standard £1,109 £1,196 £87 7.9% 11th July First utility First Variable £1,131 £1,191 £60 5.3% 23rd July Bulb Vari-Fair £878 £923 £45 5.1% 12th August E.ON E.ON Energy Plan £1,153 £1,208 £55 4.8% 16th August Co-operative Energy Green Pioneer £1,158 £1,218 £61 5.2% 20th August Tonik Life Energy £979 £1,085 £106 10.8% 23rd August EDF Standard (Variable) £1,157 £1,227 £70 6.1% 31st August Solarplicity Solarplicity’s Standard Variable £887 £1,003 £116 13.1% Mid-end August Bristol Energy Standard Variable £997 £1,079 £82 8.2% 9th September Average £1,038 £1,096 £58 5.6% Source: Source: Uswitch data, correct as of 17th July. Prices based on average annual usage for a dual-fuel tariff, paying by monthly direct debit.

It takes just a few minutes to compare and switch energy supplier. If you've never switched before, read Uswitch's step-by-step guide for first-time energy switchers.

*Existing SVT customers would have no price change, new SVT customers would receive the higher tariff

**Pure Planet issued two price changes, a price rise and price cut, the table gives the net outcome

***E.ON price change represents removal of £15 per fuel paperless and dual fuel discounts

****OVO also raised prices of white label, regional suppliers such as Peterborough Energy and White Rose, however due to regional variations the price rise will differ per region. Details available upon request.

*****SSE price change includes removal of £6 per fuel paperless discount