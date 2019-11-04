2019 set to break electricity switching record

More than 600,000 people switched their electricity provider in September, according to the latest figures from Energy UK – an increase of 10% compared to September last year.

Millions have made the switch this year

So far in 2019, there have been 4,741,454 electricity switches in the UK. This is up 11% on the same time last year when a record 5.8 million switched supplier, meaning 2019 is likely to be a record breaking year for electricity switches.

Uswitch energy expert Cordelia Samson said: “This is the fifth highest month for electricity switching in the last few years, and reinforces the fact that the best way to ensure cheaper bills and better service is by shopping around and switching.”

Big switch to small suppliers

More than 200,000 of the electricity switches completed in September were customers switching from large suppliers to smaller and mid-tier suppliers.

Commenting on this, Cordelia Samson said: “The battle for customers among energy companies is fierce, with challenger suppliers gaining almost 20% of switches [in September]. This is leading to more attractive offers for bill payers, with several of the Big Six suppliers offering market-leading cheap deals alongside a smart meter in an attempt to increase take-up.”

“With winter on the horizon and uncertainty about where energy prices will head next, consumers can lock in a fixed deal for less than £1,000 a year now, with the guarantee that the price they pay won’t change for at least 12 months.”