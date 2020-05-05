1.6 million switches so far in 2020

Why pay more for the same energy? Switch to a better deal today! Your postcode

Almost 600,000 people switched their electricity provider in March, according to the latest figures from Energy UK. So far this year, 1.6 million people have switched their electricity tariff.

While the switching figures for March 2020 are 4.3% lower than March 2019, there have been 10% more switches so far this year compared to the same point last year.

Bills are rising in lockdown

The new figures suggest that households are not letting the Coronavirus crisis put them off from saving.

In fact, the nation’s energy bills are expected to rise by £52 million a week as many of us are spending more time at home, so it’s a great time to review your tariff and ensure you’re on the best deal for you.

Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch, said: “The number of people switching their electricity supplier so far this year is 10% higher than it was last year, so it’s great to see so many consumers taking control to reduce their bills.

“Households are using more energy than usual, with the extra heating and electricity used while people are staying at home predicted to add £195 a year to bills.”

Switching safely

The whole energy switching process is managed online, so it’s easy to do while current restrictions are in place.

There’s no need for an engineer to visit your home unless you opt for a smart meter. If you do switch to a tariff that requires a smart meter installation, it can be carried out once social distancing measures are lifted.

“Too many people are still paying over the odds for their energy, and now is a great time to run a comparison to see if you can find a better deal and pay less.”