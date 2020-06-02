Almost half a million switches in April

Why pay more for the same energy? Switch to a better deal today! Your postcode

Almost half a million people (472,538) switched their electricity supplier in April, according to the latest figures from Energy UK.

According to the report, more than two million people have switched electricity supplier so far this year.

Switching numbers drop during lockdown

However, April's figures are down by 29% compared to this time last year, when there were a record number of electricity switches.

Audrey Gallacher, Energy UK's interim chief executive, said: "It is certainly now surprising to see that switching energy supplier is not a top priority for most people while they are getting to grips with lockdown life."

Because of the discrepancy between the number of people who switched last April compared to this April, it's likely that many people who switched to a 12-month deal last year have been automatically placed on a poor-value standard variable tariff by their supplier.

Based on average usage, the cheapest deal currently available through Uswitch on the market is £328 cheaper than the average standard variable tariff, meaning there are significant savings to be had.

Why lockdown is a great time to switch

While fewer people decided to switch their electricity supplier last month, there's no reason the lockdown should stop anyone from saving. The whole energy switching process is managed online, so it’s easy to do while current restrictions are in place.

There’s no need for an engineer to visit your home unless you opt for a smart meter. If you do switch to a tariff that requires a smart meter installation, it can be carried out once social distancing measures are lifted.

While many of us are spending more time at home, domestic energy usage is on the rise, with bills across the UK expected to rise by £52 million a week. That means that right now it's even more important to pay a fair price for the energy you use.

While domestic energy usage is increasing, overall demand is down due to many commercial businesses being closed. That's affected the wholesale cost of energy, meaning suppliers have been able to drop their prices for new deals. In fact, we've got some of the cheapest tariffs available on our site since 2016*.

