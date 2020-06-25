Coronavirus news and guides

Everyone in the UK is feeling the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We've put together some information that we hope you'll find useful during this time, whether you're struggling with your energy bills, battling with slow broadband while working from home, or simply looking for a reliable streaming service if you're stuck indoors.

Lockdown load times

Depending on where you live, your internet download speed can make all the difference to your gaming experience. Check out where in the world you can download video games the quickest in lockdown.

Isolation (Play)station

From nostalgic classics to virtual board games to the latest video game consoles, these are the most searched quarantine gaming terms.

Social Dis-dancing

With the help of expert dancers, Jane White, Dance Course Leader and Senior Lecturer at Arts University Bournemouth and dance teacher to the stars, Andrea Rose, we've taken the top five most iconic dance routines and the most popular TikTok dance challenges and rated them on a difficulty scale of 1-10, with one being the easiest to learn. Check it out.

Ultimate lockdown walks

Many people have found that their daily step count has dropped significantly. If you are in need of a pick-me-up check out our top socially distanced walks in the UK.

Everything we know about the NHS Coronavirus app

Can an app help in the fight against COVID-19? Here's all the information we have about the NHS Coronavirus app which is currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight. Read more.

Using your phone in hospital

One of the hardest things about the Coronavirus lockdown is not being able to visit loved ones, and it's even more difficult if they're in hospital. In this guide, we answer all your questions about using a phone and keeping in touch with people in hospital.

How to help someone set up a phone remotely

Right now, people are relying on devices to communicate more than ever. But if you know someone who struggles with technology, how can you help them to get up and running without being there in person? With this guide, that's how.

A guide to video calling

Video calling has taken off during the Coronavirus outbreak as a way to keep in touch with family, friends and colleagues. But with so many platforms available, what's the best video calling app to use? Read more.

The world's most popular quarantine foods

Curious as to what everyone's been cooking with limited supplies in lockdown? We've explored the top quarantine cooking trends across the world here.

What we're watching while in lockdown

We're making the most of staying home by watching and re-watching some of our favourite TV shows and movies. Check out some of our top picks.

Ofcom reveals half of UK adults exposed to Coronavirus misinformation

Up to half of UK adults who are active online have been exposed to fake news surrounding Coronavirus, according to Ofcom. Find out what companies like WhatsApp are doing to stop the spread of misinformation.

Vodafone and Imperial College London team up to help tackle Coronavirus

Vodafone has teamed up with scientists at Imperial College London to help gather research on Coronavirus, with the aid of smartphone users in the UK. Find out more about the project here.

9 ways to keep yourself entertained during the Coronavirus lockdown

While we're sticking to social distancing guidelines, we're all looking for new ways to keep ourselves entertained. Read our 9 tips.

Scientists say Coronavirus has no connection to 5G

UK authorities and scientists have debunked myths linking 5G to Coronavirus as "complete rubbish" and "the worst kind of fake news". Learn more here.

How to self-install your broadband connection

With many engineers no longer carrying out work inside properties, some broadband suppliers are offering the option to self-install your new router. It's easy with our guide.

What broadband providers are doing to help customers during COVID-19

The UK's major internet service providers (ISPs) have all agreed to take new measures to keep us all connected at this difficult time. Read about the commitments being made by providers.

How will the Coronavirus affect my broadband installation?

If you're thinking of switching your broadband deal or have recently started a switch, find out how the different providers are managing installations in our guide.

Networks, Ofcom and UK Government agree to support vulnerable customers

The UK's major mobile and internet service providers have come together to offer support to vulnerable customers during the Coronavirus crisis. Find out more.

Stay-at-home Brits could spend an extra £52m a week on energy bills

With so many of us spending more time at home, it's inevitable that energy usage will spike. Find out more about how this could affect your bills and get tips for saving on energy here.

The best apps for social distancing

Want something to do while you're stuck at home, or need a better way to keep in touch with family and friends? Thankfully, there are a number of apps that can help ease the tedium of social distancing. Check out our list of the best.

Best virtual school trips for isolation

As well as the best apps, we've rounded up the top school trips you can take with your kids, without leaving the comfort of your own home. Take a look here.

Get help from your energy supplier

The UK's energy suppliers have set out measures to ensure nobody goes without power during the Coronavirus outbreak. Plus you'll find some bonus tips to help you cut back on your energy usage if you're spending more time at home. Get the guide.

How to disinfect your smartphone

Bacteria can live on the surface of your smartphone for days. Here’s how to properly clean your phone and get rid of germs, bacteria and viruses without damaging your device. Read now.

How to get the most out of your broadband while working from home

With the government closing schools and urging people to avoid offices, pubs and restaurants, we’ve never been more reliant on our home Wi-Fi. But whether you’re using the internet to entertain the kids, work from home or both, our tips and tricks will help you maximise your broadband. Read them here.

Why working from home won't slow down Britain's broadband

With so many of us unable to go into the office right now, we’re more reliant than ever on our home Wi-Fi. But broadband providers aren’t panicking yet. Here’s why.

How to get a free streaming service with your mobile phone

We’re all relying on streaming services to keep us entertained while we spend more time at home. And some networks are offering free subscriptions to the likes of BritBox, Amazon Prime and even Disney+. Here’s what you need to know.

Mobile phone networks give data-free access to NHS websites

To help customers out during this time, most of the UK's mobile phone providers are letting customers access online NHS services without using up any of their data allowance. Read more.

Sky Mobile and Vigin Media give customers 10GB boost

Sky Mobile is giving all its customers an extra 10GB of data free of charge this month, to help during the Coronavirus outbreak. Find out more.

Vodafone gives unlimited mobile data to pay monthly customers

Vodafone has gone even further to keep you all connected, offering 500,000 of its pay monthly customers 30-days free access to ulimited mobile data. Read more.