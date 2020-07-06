UK breaks its green energy record

Ready to make the switch to green energy? Look for tariffs marked 'green plan' when you compare Your postcode

The UK has beaten its quarterly record for renewable electricity generation, according to official government data.

In the first three months of the year, renewable energy sources made up almost half (47%) of the UK's electricity generation. The previous quarterly record was 39% last year.

The renewable energy generation includes power from the UK's windfarms, solar panels, hydro power and bioenergy. Energy generated by solar and wind increased by almost a third last year.

The country's remaining electricity generation in this period was made up of gas (31.4%), nuclear (15.1%), coal (3.8%), oil and other sources (2.7%).

In June, the UK went a record-breaking 67 days, 22 hours and 55 minutes without using coal power since the industrial revolution, thanks to an increase in renewable energy generation and a drop in demand due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Green energy tariffs

As renewable energy becomes more attainable, it seems that households are keen to embrace green energy habits through their gas and electricity tariffs. In 2019, 44% of energy switches through Uswitch were to a tariff marketed as a 'green energy plan.'

And with more renewable energy available, green energy tariffs are not the costly option that they used to be. Uswitch customers saved an average of £267 by switching to green tariffs last year.

