UK breaks its green energy record

Kasey Cassells - July 6th 2020 12:00
Kasey Cassells - July 6th 2020 12:00

The UK has beaten its quarterly record for renewable electricity generation, according to official government data.

In the first three months of the year, renewable energy sources made up almost half (47%) of the UK's electricity generation. The previous quarterly record was 39% last year.

The renewable energy generation includes power from the UK's windfarms, solar panels, hydro power and bioenergy. Energy generated by solar and wind increased by almost a third last year.

The country's remaining electricity generation in this period was made up of gas (31.4%), nuclear (15.1%), coal (3.8%), oil and other sources (2.7%).

In June, the UK went a record-breaking 67 days, 22 hours and 55 minutes without using coal power since the industrial revolution, thanks to an increase in renewable energy generation and a drop in demand due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Green energy tariffs

As renewable energy becomes more attainable, it seems that households are keen to embrace green energy habits through their gas and electricity tariffs. In 2019, 44% of energy switches through Uswitch were to a tariff marketed as a 'green energy plan.'

And with more renewable energy available, green energy tariffs are not the costly option that they used to be. Uswitch customers saved an average of £267 by switching to green tariffs last year.

Here are the current cheapest green energy deals Uswitch can help you switch to today:

Supplier Plan name Price
Pure Planet 100% Green £1087 Compare now
E.ON Next Next Exclusive v11 £1092 Compare now
OVO Energy Better Smart £1094 Compare now
Pure Planet 100% Green 24m Fixed Jun21 v1 £1095 Compare now
E.ON Next Next Online v5 £1102 Compare now
British Gas Evolve Exclusive Energy Plus Cover v8 £1120 Compare now
British Gas Evolve Exclusive Energy v6 £1120 Compare now
Octopus Energy Octopus 24M Fixed £1124 Compare now
E.ON Next Next 1 Year v3 £1126 Compare now
Bulb Vari-Fair £1126 Compare now

Based on average bill sizes for a medium energy user on a dual fuel plan paying by monthly direct debit, and averaged across all regions. This information is updated hourly with energy plans which are available to switch to through Uswitch. To appear in this table, plans must be available in at least 7 of the 14 regions.

