Uswitch releases checklist for households preparing for July energy price cap

Chief among the tips is making sure meter readings are up to date so customers are charged the correct amount both before and after the price cap level changes.
If you don’t have a smart meter, regularly take meter readings (especially on or around 1 July) and submit them to your supplier. This makes sure your bill is accurate, and lets your supplier modify your direct debit to match your usage.
This ensures you’re paying the right amount for your usage. If you've built up credit in your account, you can ask your supplier to return some of the excess.
Although bills are generally lower in the summer, energy prices are still extremely high. It’s worth monitoring how much energy you’re using by downloading Utrack, Uswitch's free mobile app that provides regular insights into your energy spend and includes useful tips on how to cut usage.
Suppliers are starting to offer fixed deals but, because the energy market is still so volatile, these deals tend to only be available for a short period of time to a limited number of customers. If you want to know when those deals go live, sign up for alerts.
If you are struggling with your bills, there may be help available depending on your circumstances. The Government runs the Warm Home Discount scheme, where those eligible can receive £150 to help with bills during the winter, while councils are also offering help through the Household Support Fund. Many suppliers also have their own customer support funds.
Uswitch energy expert Ben Gallizzi said: “A fall in the price cap doesn’t change the fact that energy bills are still at historic highs, so it remains vital that households keep on top of their usage.
“Taking regular meter readings and checking the level of your direct debit are as important as ever, and it is also worth keeping a close eye on the energy market as fixed deals return.
“The energy market remains volatile, so deals are mostly being offered only for short periods and to limited numbers of customers.
“Consumers need to be proactive and prepared to move quickly if they want to lock in certainty over their energy bills with a fixed deal.”