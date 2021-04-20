To compare energy suppliers and search for a cheaper gas and electricity deal, type your postcode in the box and hit ‘Compare now’.

About daligas

daligas is a gas-only supplier offering the simplicity of just one tariff, calling its offering a ‘smart and straightforward’ product.

daligas is a privately held, UK-based supplier offering cheap gas to consumers. The company has just one tariff, called the daligas one plan, which is payable only through monthly direct debit.

daligas corporate information

Founded by members from the energy, IT, sales and marketing fields, the company says that its low overhead allows the ability to offer the lowest prices and better, more direct contact with customers.

The independent gas supplier says that its goal is to achieve trust and satisfaction for its valued customers, and its market strategy is a straightforward one:

A simplified price structure

A fair agreement between the customer and daligas

Transparency

Customer awareness and friendly customer support

More about daligas

daligas highlights its ‘lean corporate structure’ that allows it to have reduced operating costs (and therefore reduced gas prices for customers) and the ability to quickly respond to market changes.

The independent gas supplier has great benefits for those wary of hidden costs, such as not requiring a deposit, and not charging an early exit fee should customers decide to switch suppliers.

The company states that it conducted extensive research before entering the UK gas market, including surveying what consumers’ needs and expectations are from a gas supplier.

From the findings, daligas structured its ‘promise’, which includes flexibility, simple pricing, fairness and transparency.