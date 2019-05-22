Engie's domestic energy offering was sold in January 2020. The supplier's 70,000 UK customers have now been taken on by Octopus Energy.

About ENGIE

ENGIE may have only entered the UK domestic energy market in 2017, but it did so as the largest company to enter the UK energy market in more than 15 years, as the energy supplier served more than 16 million homes worldwide.

ENGIE is in fact a large, multinational energy company based in France, generating its own electricity and acting as the second-largest gas transporter in the EU.

After supplying energy to businesses in the UK for years, at the start of 2017, ENGIE began taking on domestic energy customers in England, Scotland and Wales.

ENGIE offered both gas and electricity, and had a Newcastle-based customer service team.

Keeping it green — and transparent

The gas and electricity supplier aimed to put customers at the core of its business, promising to roll fixed plan customers on to its cheapest available tariff when their fixed energy plan ended.

ENGIE also offered a Tracker tariff, which allowed customers more visibility of their energy costs, by having the tariff's costs move up or down in line with wholesale energy costs.

Also part of the energy provider's core principles was a focus on renewable energy. ENGIE offered 100% renewable electricity across all domestic energy tariffs as standard.

ENGIE: a 'new' supplier with a lot of history

While ENGIE was a relatively new supplier to the UK, the gas and electricity provider had roots that stretched all the way back to 1858, when the Universal Suez Canal Company was founded. Years of powering homes, hospitals, universities and more made ENGIE a global leader in energy.

Not only dis it tout itself as the 'expert' in supplying renewable gas and electricity, it had also been the number one independent power producer in the world.