Tell us the date you’d like your policy to start. If you have cover in place already, check the date the policy ends, so there are no gaps in your cover leaving you uninsured.

Please note: You must select a cover start date within the next 90 days to ensure the quotes we give you are accurate.
If you have an existing health insurance policy we can show you "Switch" quotes, which may allow you to transfer your existing policy underwriting to a new provider, keeping cover for any pre-existing conditions that you have developed since taking out your current policy.
£
By telling us how much you’d prefer to spend on your cover, we can show you the quotes closest to your budget first. Don’t worry, we’ll still show you the full range of quotes and options available.

Your postcode is required in order to calculate quotes appropriate to where you live.

Privacy Policy

Protecting your Personal Information

The Site is operated by ActiveQuote Ltd. Further details of ActiveQuote Ltd are set out in our Web terms of use. In this privacy statement, "our", "we" and "us" refer to ActiveQuote Ltd..

By submitting any information about you and other people to this website, you and they consent to its use as set out in this Privacy Policy. Please therefore take the time to read the Privacy Policy carefully.

Your "personal information" means any information that you have given to us, or third parties, in connection with a service or product offered whether through use of this web site, by phone or in writing.

We only ask for your personal information on pages which are secured using the industry standard Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) technology which encrypts all the data that you type in before transmitting across the Internet to us. Confirmation of this is provided in your web browser by the presence of a padlock symbol, the location of which varies depending on which browser you have. We store your information in a secure location which can only be accessed by authorised personnel and we never copy information onto portable media such as CD-ROMs, DVDs, floppy disks, flash cards etc. Your password is stored in a non-reversible format so that no one will ever see your password, including our own staff. We never send passwords in e-mails, instead we provide a method for you to securely change your password yourself in the event that you forget your password. If you provide us with any payment information this is stored in encrypted format and erased from our database as soon as it has been used for the purpose for which you provided it.

We may make changes to this privacy statement from time to time. Such changes will be effective from the time they appear on the Site. Therefore, you should remember to check this privacy statement from time to time.

How we use your information and who we share it with

Your privacy is important to us. We will use your information to manage and facilitate your use of our services, your relationship with us, statistical analysis, staff training and system testing.

This may include disclosing your information to the insurers listed on this site.

All personal information supplied by you will be treated in confidence by us and will not be disclosed to any third parties except where your consent has been received or where required by a government or law enforcement agency. In order to provide you with products and services this information will be held in our data systems or the data systems of the insurers listed on this site.

We will not transfer your information to other countries. We will only pass on your information to the insurers listed on this site. You should consult those insurers privacy policy before entering into a contract of insurance.

Use of your Personal Information

When you buy a product or service through us, you will have a policy document relating to that product or service. If there is any conflict between the terms of this privacy statement and those of the specific privacy statement that applies to a particular product, then the terms of the latter will prevail.

This document should be shown to anyone else who is covered by, or a party to, any services or policies you buy from us.

Collection of Information

We collect information strictly in accordance with the Data Protection Act. When we collect personal information directly from you, if you ask for a quote or purchase a product or service from us we will do our best to ensure that information is kept up to date and accurate. Please assist us in this by advising us of any changes as soon as possible.

On the "My Account" page of our website there are links that allow you to view the key information that we hold about you and allow you to update it.

Disclosure of your information to a third party will only be made where it is necessary for the performance of an agreement we have with you and

  • You have given your consent to the disclosure; ·
  • Such disclosure is required by law; ·
  • We are entitled to transfer rights and/or obligations as provided under the terms of any policy you may purchase; ·
  • Any such third party provides benefits or services to you under or in connection with our agreement with you; or ·
  • It is a credit reference or fraud prevention agency.

Enhancements in technology may result in changes in the way we view, record and use your personal information. If we think the changes could be to your disadvantage, we will advise you, by email and by posting a notice of amendment on the Site, at least 30 days before the changes become effective. If you then continue to use a service or product for a further 60 days we will assume you have consented to the changes.

Use of Personal Information for Information and Marketing Purposes

We will keep you informed by e-mail about products or services that you have purchased. We may also occasionally send you e-mail information with news or about other products and services that we believe could be of use to you. In these e-mails we will include a clear and easy method for you to opt out of receiving similar e-mails in the future.

 Sensitive Personal Information

To provide you with some of our products or services, we may need to collect and process sensitive personal information about your health and about the health of the other persons you have requested to be a party to the service or product. We will only use sensitive personal data for the specific purpose for which you provide it. Please ensure that you only provide us with sensitive information about other people with their express agreement.

Cookies

A cookie is a piece of information stored on the hard drive of a computer by a web server to enhance and simplify a website user's experience by identifying a user if he or she has previously accessed that website. Cookies are commonly used on the Internet and cannot harm a user's computer system. You can find out more about the way cookies work on http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HTTP_cookie.

The cookies used on the Site do not include any information that others could read and understand about you such as your name or any account or policy number. They contain no personal information about you.

You may set your browser to decline cookies however this site will not work if you do so.

Further Information

You should be aware that any telephone calls made to us may be recorded for monitoring and training purposes and to assist us in preventing and detecting fraud. Therefore, your use of this means of communication means that you accept and consent to this. You are entitled to request a copy of the personal information we hold about you for a fee of £10. If so, please contact the Data Protection Officer :

By Telephone   029 2009 0270
By Email  
By Post   The Data Protection Officer
ActiveQuote Ltd
Global Reach
Dunleavy Drive
Cardiff
CF11 0SN
 
* The quote system is owned and operated by ActiveQuote Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (501109). Registered Office; Global Reach, Dunleavy Drive, Cardiff CF11 0SN.

uSwitch.com's relationships with these companies are limited to that of a business partnership, no common ownership or control rights exist between us. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This site is operated by Insurance Broker ActiveQuote Ltd registered in England & Wales company number 6765845.
Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Firm reference number 501109 as detailed on the Financial Services Register. Please read our Insurance Product Information Document (IPID).
For information about your rights as a consumer visit Citizens Advice.

Our insurance comparison service is free and easy for you to use, but you are responsible for making sure all your information is entered correctly, and for choosing your insurer.
