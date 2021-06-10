Your cover

Protecting your Personal Information
The Site is operated by ActiveQuote Ltd. Further details of ActiveQuote
Ltd are set out in our Web terms of use. In this privacy statement, "our",
"we" and "us" refer to ActiveQuote Ltd..
By submitting any information about you and other people to this website, you and
they consent to its use as set out in this Privacy Policy. Please therefore take
the time to read the Privacy Policy carefully.
Your "personal information" means any information that you have given
to us, or third parties, in connection with a service or product offered whether
through use of this web site, by phone or in writing.
We only ask for your personal information on pages which are secured using the industry
standard Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) technology which encrypts all the data that
you type in before transmitting across the Internet to us. Confirmation of this
is provided in your web browser by the presence of a padlock symbol, the location
of which varies depending on which browser you have. We store your information in
a secure location which can only be accessed by authorised personnel and we never
copy information onto portable media such as CD-ROMs, DVDs, floppy disks, flash
cards etc. Your password is stored in a non-reversible format so that no one will
ever see your password, including our own staff. We never send passwords in e-mails,
instead we provide a method for you to securely change your password yourself in
the event that you forget your password. If you provide us with any payment information
this is stored in encrypted format and erased from our database as soon as it has
been used for the purpose for which you provided it.
We may make changes to this privacy statement from time to time. Such changes will
be effective from the time they appear on the Site. Therefore, you should remember
to check this privacy statement from time to time.
How we use your information and who we share it with
Your privacy is important to us. We will use your information to manage and facilitate
your use of our services, your relationship with us, statistical analysis, staff
training and system testing.
This may include disclosing your information to the insurers listed on this site.
All personal information supplied by you will be treated in confidence by us and
will not be disclosed to any third parties except where your consent has been received
or where required by a government or law enforcement agency. In order to provide
you with products and services this information will be held in our data systems
or the data systems of the insurers listed on this site.
We will not transfer your information to other countries. We will only pass on your
information to the insurers listed on this site. You should consult those insurers
privacy policy before entering into a contract of insurance.
Use of your Personal Information
When you buy a product or service through us, you will have a policy document relating
to that product or service. If there is any conflict between the terms of this privacy
statement and those of the specific privacy statement that applies to a particular
product, then the terms of the latter will prevail.
This document should be shown to anyone else who is covered by, or a party to, any
services or policies you buy from us.
Collection of Information
We collect information strictly in accordance with the Data Protection Act. When
we collect personal information directly from you, if you ask for a quote or purchase
a product or service from us we will do our best to ensure that information is kept
up to date and accurate. Please assist us in this by advising us of any changes
as soon as possible.
On the "My Account" page of our website there are links that allow you to view the
key information that we hold about you and allow you to update it.
Disclosure of your information to a third party will only be made where it is necessary
for the performance of an agreement we have with you and
- You have given your consent to the disclosure; ·
- Such disclosure is required by law; ·
- We are entitled to transfer rights and/or obligations as provided under the terms
of any policy you may purchase; ·
- Any such third party provides benefits or services to you under or in connection
with our agreement with you; or ·
- It is a credit reference or fraud prevention agency.
Enhancements in technology may result in changes in the way we view, record and
use your personal information. If we think the changes could be to your disadvantage,
we will advise you, by email and by posting a notice of amendment on the Site, at
least 30 days before the changes become effective. If you then continue to use a
service or product for a further 60 days we will assume you have consented to the
changes.
Use of Personal Information for Information and Marketing Purposes
We will keep you informed by e-mail about products or services that you have purchased.
We may also occasionally send you e-mail information with news or about other products
and services that we believe could be of use to you. In these e-mails we will include
a clear and easy method for you to opt out of receiving similar e-mails in the future.
Sensitive Personal Information
To provide you with some of our products or services, we may need to collect and
process sensitive personal information about your health and about the health of
the other persons you have requested to be a party to the service or product. We
will only use sensitive personal data for the specific purpose for which you provide
it. Please ensure that you only provide us with sensitive information about other
people with their express agreement.
Cookies
A cookie is a piece of information stored on the hard drive of a computer by a web
server to enhance and simplify a website user's experience by identifying a
user if he or she has previously accessed that website. Cookies are commonly used
on the Internet and cannot harm a user's computer system. You can find out more
about the way cookies work on http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HTTP_cookie.
The cookies used on the Site do not include any information that others could read
and understand about you such as your name or any account or policy number. They
contain no personal information about you.
You may set your browser to decline cookies however this site will not work if you
do so.
Further Information
You should be aware that any telephone calls made to us may be recorded for monitoring
and training purposes and to assist us in preventing and detecting fraud. Therefore,
your use of this means of communication means that you accept and consent to this.
You are entitled to request a copy of the personal information we hold about you
for a fee of £10. If so, please contact the Data Protection Officer :
|
By Telephone
|
|
029 2009 0270
|
By Email
|
|
|
By Post
|
|
The Data Protection Officer
ActiveQuote Ltd
Global Reach
Dunleavy Drive
Cardiff
CF11 0SN