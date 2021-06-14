Home Insurance - Compare Cheap Quotes

Get a quote in minutes and you could pay £137.32 or less for home insurance*
It's a good idea to protect your home and the items within it by buying a home insurance policy. That's because the cost of rebuilding your home after a fire or flood would be more than most people could afford.
Also, the items within your home, including furniture, clothes, gadgets and fixtures and fittings, can be costly to replace if they're stolen or damaged. Most people underestimate the value of their belongings, and the potential bill if they needed to buy everything new again.
Compare the cost of home and contents insurance with our comparison tool and protect your house or flat today.

Buildings insurance cover protects the structure of your home and provides insurance against fire, flood, subsidence and the cost of rebuilding. It only covers the bricks and mortar of your home, not the contents.
You don't need to calculate the cost of rebuilding your home – your insurer will be able to do that for you
You only need buildings insurance cover if you own the property, not if you rent it or are a tenant
Buildings insurance is usually required if you have a mortgage. Your buildings insurance company will calculate the rebuild value of your house, as opposed to its market value.
Different insurers will offer different prices for home insurance cover. If you have a standard-built home with no particular risk factors (such as being near a river or being affected by subsidence) then you will find a variety of different quotes from home insurance providers.
If you have more specialist needs – for example if your home is thatched, an unusual construction, is at risk of flood, or is large with a lot of rooms and value items, then you may need to find a specialist insurer to cover your property.
The first step is to compare home insurance quotes using our comparison tool. That way, you will get an idea of the potential cost of your home insurance premium and can find out if you will get a better deal and more comprehensive insurance coverage by going to a specialist insurer.
Compare prices: By shopping around, you can find the best deals and work out which is the best home insurance for you. Your decision should be make on the cover you need, not just the lowest monthly premium.
Increase your excess: Home insurance pays out an agreed amount when you make a claim. If you do need to make a home insurance claim you may have to meet a small amount of the cost yourself, known as the excess. The bigger your excess, the lower your premium is likely to be.
Fit good quality locks to windows and doors: By improving your security and making a break-in less likely, you will be seen as a lower risk in the eyes of the insurance company.
Check out combined deals: Sometimes getting home contents and buildings insurance together can work out cheaper.
Try to build up a no-claims bonus: You're likely to be offered a lower premium if you have not made previous claims. If you have a larger excess, it's also probably not worth making a lot of smaller claims on your home insurance policy.
Contents Insurance cover protects your possessions within the home, and also in garages and outbuildings if you choose to include these within the scope of the policy.
Contents insurance is not compulsory but is a good idea as the cost of replacing your possessions if they were stolen or destroyed in a fire could be very high.
Some insurers provide a checklist so you can go through your possessions and estimate or check their value.
To calculate the value of your contents, go from room to room and make a list of what you own and how much it is worth.
Keep receipts for high value items as you will need evidence of the amount you paid for them if you need to make a home insurance claim in the future.
