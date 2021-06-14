Home Insurance - Compare Cheap Quotes

Other ways which can help

Compare prices: By shopping around, you can find the best deals and work out which is the best home insurance for you. Your decision should be make on the cover you need, not just the lowest monthly premium.

Increase your excess: Home insurance pays out an agreed amount when you make a claim. If you do need to make a home insurance claim you may have to meet a small amount of the cost yourself, known as the excess. The bigger your excess, the lower your premium is likely to be.

Fit good quality locks to windows and doors: By improving your security and making a break-in less likely, you will be seen as a lower risk in the eyes of the insurance company.

Check out combined deals: Sometimes getting home contents and buildings insurance together can work out cheaper.

Try to build up a no-claims bonus: You're likely to be offered a lower premium if you have not made previous claims. If you have a larger excess, it's also probably not worth making a lot of smaller claims on your home insurance policy.