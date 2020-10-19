Compare caravan insurance

What’s the difference between a caravan and a motorhome?

A caravan is typically defined as a vehicle that has been designed and equipped for living. It’s towed by a car or van and usually used for holiday breaks.

As it’s towed by a vehicle that means on the road it is covered by your car insurance so caravan insurance isn’t compulsory.

That said, like home contents insurance, getting relevant quotes is worth considering - as your car insurance won't cover any damage to the caravan itself, or offer any protection at all once it's detached from your vehicle.

A caravan shouldn’t be confused with a motorhome or campervan. These vehicles are built on a truck or bus chassis. Specifically designed for self contained living, which people also use for travel. Unlike caravans, insurance for a motorhome is compulsory.

Why would I need caravan insurance?

For caravan insurance, there’s usually a specialist insurance policy covering you, should something happen to your caravan while it’s moving attached to your vehicle, or static.

For standard car insurance policies, you might find that the caravan is covered with third party cover, but this will only cover damage your caravan causes to other people's property and not if the caravan is stolen or damaged itself.

If you do have an accident and it’s not your fault, you still can’t be sure that the other party involved will have sufficient cover to take care of your caravan.

What does caravan insurance cover?

When looking for quotes for your caravan insurance, you should look for cover that includes:

Accidental damage

Fire and theft

Third party liability

As well as these specifics, you will usually be able to add on any additional needs that will cover extras like camping equipment. This may cost more, or require you to update your policy.

Different types of caravan insurance

The two different types of caravan insurance you might consider are:

Static caravan insurance : this applies when your caravan is stationary, parked on location permanently. Holiday parks might require you to have static insurance if you decide to station there. When it’s static, it’s most likely being used as a home, as opposed to for touring/holiday travel

Touring caravan insurance: this applies when you are actually actively moving your caravan by towing it behind a vehicle. You might find some standard car insurance policies cover you on a third party basis. To completely cover your caravan while driving it’s important to take out a separate policy

The type of policies that are available for caravan insurance

New for old - In the event that your caravan is damaged and can’t be repaired, or it’s stolen, then a new for old policy will cover you for a brand new or equivalent type of caravan.

This policy can also cover the possessions within the caravan, or any equipment that was inside.

Market value - A market value policy will pay for the cost of the caravan at the time of making a claim, based on one that is of a similar age and condition.

For older caravans this might be the only option available, but it’s worth looking into both.

Possible caravan insurance exclusions

Wear and tear damage

Not securing your vehicle, which results in the theft of your caravan

Using the caravan as a main home

Running a business from the caravan

Other restrictions associated with the contents of the caravan might include, electronics, and cash. Check the details of the policy beforehand, to make sure that your needs are covered.

It’s important to consider the level of cover you need, so that you're accurately covered for every situation.