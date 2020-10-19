What is flood insurance?

It can be difficult to find a standard home insurance policy to cover you if your home is in a flood risk area or has been damaged by a flood before.

Standard home insurance policies will likely include cover for a certain level of flood damage as standard. Your buildings insurance covers the damage to your home (the bricks and mortar), and your contents insurance covers what’s inside it. But if your home has been flooded before or is at risk, this may not be included. Instead, you might need to find specialist flood insurance.

Flood insurance policies

The right flood insurance policy can cover the cost of replacing items, making repairs and even rebuilding your home. A flood insurance policy will usually cover flood damage caused by nature, such as rain damage or overflowing waterways. Your policy might not cover what is known as ‘escape of water’ flooding. This means flooding caused by a burst pipe or a water main fault. This kind of damage would need to be covered in a different section of your policy, potentially at an extra cost.

Specialist flood insurance or home insurance for flood risk areas, will usually be more expensive than a standard home insurance policy. However, there should still be affordable policies available that will cover you, even if some suppliers are unable to offer cover.

How to get a quote for flood insurance

A comparison is always the best place to start when looking for home insurance.

If you need specialist flood insurance, providers will likely ask you to fill out a contact form on their website so they can call you to discuss your cover. Other insurers may give you a quote online, but you’ll need to provide a few bits of information about your property. For example:

Do you live within 200 metres of any bodies of water such as rivers, streams or canals?

If yes, how far from the water is your home (in meters or feet)?

How high above the water line is your property?

If your property has been flooded before, you may be asked to provide more details so that the flood insurance provider can give you an accurate quote. These details might include:

When your home flooded

The structural impact to your property

The cause of the flood

The depth of the flood water

What you have done to guard against future floods

The information you provide will have a big impact on whether or not the insurer can cover you. It will also influence how much you have to pay. Make sure all the information you give is honest and accurate, otherwise you may not be covered when you need it.

You should try to find and compare quotes from as many providers as possible in order to find the best specialist flood insurance cover for you at the best price.