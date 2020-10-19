Find and compare flood insurance online in just a few minutes
It can be difficult to find a standard home insurance policy to cover you if your home is in a flood risk area or has been damaged by a flood before.
Standard home insurance policies will likely include cover for a certain level of flood damage as standard. Your buildings insurance covers the damage to your home (the bricks and mortar), and your contents insurance covers what’s inside it. But if your home has been flooded before or is at risk, this may not be included. Instead, you might need to find specialist flood insurance.
The right flood insurance policy can cover the cost of replacing items, making repairs and even rebuilding your home. A flood insurance policy will usually cover flood damage caused by nature, such as rain damage or overflowing waterways. Your policy might not cover what is known as ‘escape of water’ flooding. This means flooding caused by a burst pipe or a water main fault. This kind of damage would need to be covered in a different section of your policy, potentially at an extra cost.
Specialist flood insurance or home insurance for flood risk areas, will usually be more expensive than a standard home insurance policy. However, there should still be affordable policies available that will cover you, even if some suppliers are unable to offer cover.
A comparison is always the best place to start when looking for home insurance.
If you need specialist flood insurance, providers will likely ask you to fill out a contact form on their website so they can call you to discuss your cover. Other insurers may give you a quote online, but you’ll need to provide a few bits of information about your property. For example:
Do you live within 200 metres of any bodies of water such as rivers, streams or canals?
If yes, how far from the water is your home (in meters or feet)?
How high above the water line is your property?
If your property has been flooded before, you may be asked to provide more details so that the flood insurance provider can give you an accurate quote. These details might include:
When your home flooded
The structural impact to your property
The cause of the flood
The depth of the flood water
What you have done to guard against future floods
The information you provide will have a big impact on whether or not the insurer can cover you. It will also influence how much you have to pay. Make sure all the information you give is honest and accurate, otherwise you may not be covered when you need it.
You should try to find and compare quotes from as many providers as possible in order to find the best specialist flood insurance cover for you at the best price.
Your flood risk insurance should cover you for most issues that may arise from flood damage.
For example, flood insurance can cover:
Structural repairs to your property
Removing detritus washed into your home
Drying out your home
Fixing or replacing damaged fixtures and fittings
Repairs to your furniture and other belongings, or replacements if necessary
The cost of alternative accommodation if you are unable to stay in your home
Legal fees or surveyor fees resulting from flooding issues
Not every policy covers all of this as standard, so read the details of your policy carefully to make sure you have the cover you need.
Flood Re is a scheme jointly run by the UK government and insurance companies. It is designed to help people who live in flood risk areas find affordable home insurance.
It’s aim is to stop people living in flood risk areas being forced to pay extortionate premiums for their home insurance.
A collective fund – paid into by every UK insurer – is used to help keep policies cheaper. Insurers are not compelled to offer home insurance for flood risk areas, but the insurers who are part of the scheme can use the fund to offer cover at a more affordable price.
Knowing whether your home is at risk of flooding is a key part of buying home insurance. Learning as much as you can about your home and the likelihood of it being damaged or destroyed will help you put the right insurance policy in place.
To get this information, you can:
Check UK flood maps for England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland
Commission a professional flood risk assessment and share the findings with prospective insurers
Sign up for flood warnings and join flood action groups
If you live in England, you could ask the Environment Agency for a free insurance-related request letter. This details planned improvements and previous floods and assessments, and you can show it to your insurer
Pet insurance can give you peace of mind and protection for your pet against unexpected vet bills, illness or accidents. Compare pet insurance policies to find out what works for your family. Our guide also looks at any alternatives that might be available.
Even if you don't own much designer gear, the cost of your clothes can add up. Could you afford to replace them all? Read our guide to wardrobe and clothing insurance.
New for old insurance policies are designed to replace your stolen or damaged home contents, with new equivalent items, even for your older possessions.
Compare unoccupied house insurance and find out what it covers and how you'll be protected. Learn about how your home insurance policy can be affected if you're not around and your home is left unoccupied.
Home insurance will cover you if something happens to your home or its contents. Do you know what to include in your cover, or how much cover you even require? Read our guide to find out more.
Does your regular home insurance cover you for working from home? Read our guide and find out whether you need to consider working from home insurance.
We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.