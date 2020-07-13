Investment guide - Learn the basics of investing money

Need-to-know fact - What are investments?

Like a savings account or an ISA, an investment is a way to get a return from your money.

However, with an investment there is an element of risk. While you could earn a far greater return on your money than with cash savings, the risk is you may not earn any interest or even get your original investment back.

What different types of investment are there?

There are different types of investment available, and knowing which is which and choosing between them can seem very confusing. On the most basic level, you can invest in four main asset classes:

1.Shares (also known as stocks)– you buy a stake in or 'share' of a company, and the value of your investment grows or falls as the value of the company increases or decreases. You may also receive a dividend from the company's profits, depending on the company you invest in. Shares are deemed to be the riskiest of the four asset classes – their value can fluctuate significantly – but alongside this increased risk is the potential for a far greater return. Some shares, sectors or stock markets are deemed more risky than others. Find out more about shares.

2. Bonds and gilts - with a bond, the money you invest is given as a loan to a company or, with a gilt, to the government. As a lender, you are paid interest on the loan amount, and as such, bonds are more suitable if you require a regular income, rather than long-term capital growth. The main risk associated with bonds is that the company may not be able to pay back their loan. Bonds are credit rated with higher risk bonds (junk bonds) paying higher interest rates. Bonds where the money is lent to the government (known as gilts) are considered to be safer and therefore generally pay a lower rate of interest. Find out more about bonds and gilts.

3. Property - with a property investment, you can invest in the purchase of a property, and refurbish it to a standard that makes it more valuable on the property market and sell it. Or you choose to buy to let, and therefore can stand to receive a regular income in the form of rent from a tenant – commercial or residential – as well as long-term capital growth if the property increases in value.The potential risks associated with investing in property are the ups and downs that can occur in the property market, as well as the chance that a tenant may not pay their rent. Find out more about investing money in property.

4. Cash - cash is an asset class. Cash is used for savings with a bank or building society, either readily accessible or locked in for longer periods.

You can go it alone and invest in any or all of these asset classes by yourself, or you can opt for what is known as a pooled investment, where you invest as part of a group and the investment is controlled by a fund manager. These may be in a single asset class or across a range of these asset classes.

Pooled investments include Unit Trusts, OEIC (Open Ended Investment Company) or Investment Trusts. But there are a huge range of pooled investments available to choose from, to suit different kinds of investors. There are also specialist funds available if you're looking for an ethical investment, or to invest for a child.

You can also put a tax wrapper around certain investments without having to pay any Income Tax or Capital Gains Tax. The same is applicable for pensions, and you are able to claim tax relief on the pension contributions going into the policy. Find out more about investment and tax.