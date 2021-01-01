What is Uswitch?

Uswitch is the UK’s number one comparison site for home services switching.

Uswitch helps consumers save money on essential household products and services, from gas and electricity to broadband, mobiles, banking and insurance. Last year we saved UK consumers over £278 million on their energy bills alone.

Partnering with Uswitch

Partnering with Uswitch allows you to offer a range of switching services to increase your value to your customers — from energy to broadband, mobile phones, insurance, and more — all with tailored support from the UK’s market-leading comparison site for home services:

Account Management: As a Uswitch partner, you’ll have a dedicated Partnership Manager to support your campaign from initial onboarding through to long-term strategic growth.

Reporting: Bespoke reporting is available to suit your needs, giving you a full and frequent view of user activity, switches, and commissions.

Market Leading Comparisons: Uswitch is the number one comparison site for energy and communications — by becoming a Uswitch partner, you’ll be offering your customers a market-leading, trusted service.

There are a number of ways to partner with Uswitch, depending on your business:

Uswitch Affiliate Program

We’ve teamed up with Optimise Media to offer energy switching via our affiliate scheme. Commissions of £16 are available for a dual-fuel switch, with a full suite of copy and creatives available via the Optimise platform.

Uswitch Online Partnerships

A direct online partnership is a simple and seamless way to offer Uswitch switching services to your customers, with multiple options for co-branding.

A wide range of incentives is available to stimulate switching, with dedicated support from your Uswitch Partnership Manager to help your campaign flourish.

How to become a Uswitch Partner

To become a Uswitch partner, get in touch at new.partnerships@uswitch.com.