Your cover

ATTENTION: This legal notice applies to the entire contents of the Website under the domain name, https://www.uswitch.com/life-insurance/quote (Website) and to any correspondence by e-mail between us and you. Please read these terms carefully before using the Website. Using the Website indicates that you accept these terms regardless of whether or not you choose to register with us. If you do not accept these terms, please do not use the Website. This notice is issued by ActiveQuote Ltd. (Company). Additional terms and conditions will apply to the products and services offered on this Site which will be drawn to your attention as necessary.
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 The Site is operated by ActiveQuote Ltd., whose registered office is at Global Reach, Dunleavy Drive, Cardiff, CF11 0SN. Registered in England & Wales no: 6765845
1.2 You may access most areas of the Website without registering your details with us. Certain areas of the Website are only open to you if you register.
1.3 The Company may revise this legal notice at any time by updating this posting. Any new version of the terms and conditions will be brought to your attention the next time you sign into the site. You will be invited to accept the new terms and conditions. Certain provisions of this legal notice may be superseded by expressly designated legal notices or terms located on particular pages at the Website.
2. SERVICES
2.1 ActiveQuote Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Financial Conduct Authority website, which includes a register of all regulated firms, can be visited at www.fca.org.uk/register, or can be contacted on 0800 111 6768. The FCA registration number for ActiveQuote Ltd is 501109.
2.2 Under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, should the company be unable to meet all its liabilities to policyholders, compensation may be available. Information can be obtained by visiting the Financial Services Compensation Scheme website at www.fscs.org.uk.
2.3 Information about the product you choose, such as the minimum term, the existence or absence of a right to cancel, and any early termination rights and penalties, will be provided in the relevant product disclosure information. This will be supplied to you before you conclude any contract.
2.4 This website is designed to provide you with information to help choose an insurance product that suits your needs. We do not provide any advice whatsoever, we provide you only with factual information. Nothing within the Website is, or shall be deemed to constitute, financial or other advice or a recommendation to purchase any product or service. You should always check the suitability, adequacy and appropriateness of the product or service that is of interest to you and it is your sole decision whether to obtain or refrain from obtaining any product or service.
By submitting your details, you are making an offer to obtain the relevant product or service from the relevant third party on its terms and conditions that may be accepted or rejected. The contract for the product or service will only be concluded once your offer has been accepted. Please note that acceptance of your payment where possible on this Website does not constitute acceptance of your offer. You will receive confirmation when your offer has been accepted.
You must check and ensure that all information, content, material or data you provide on this Website is correct, complete, accurate and not misleading and that you disclose all relevant facts. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss or damage you may suffer or incur if any information, content, material or data you provide on this Website is not correct, complete and accurate or if it is misleading or if you fail to disclose all relevant facts.
Before you obtain any product or service from a third party, you must check all of the information, content, material or data held by the third party about you to ensure it is correct, complete, accurate and not misleading and that you have disclosed all relevant facts. It is your responsibility to identify and correct any mistakes or errors in the information, content, material or data held by the third party about you before you obtain any product or service. Failure to do so could invalidate the product or service provided by the third party. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss or damage you may suffer or incur if any information, content, material or data held by the third party about you is not correct, complete and accurate or if it is misleading or if you have failed to disclose all relevant facts.
2.5 As we cannot be held responsible for advice we have not given, you should be aware that your right to redress if the policy you choose turns out to be unsuitable for any reason will be limited.
2.6 If you wish to receive advice from us, this can be arranged. You can speak to an advisor by telephoning us on 029 2009 0270. We will endeavour to contact you by telephone to speak to you to offer the advice of an advisor. When we reach you, you are at liberty to request that no further contact be made by telephone and we will mark your record to ensure that your wishes are strictly observed. Calls are free from a BT landline, calls from other networks and mobiles may vary, please check with your service provider.
2.7 You will not be charged for the use of this website, we receive payment from the insurer with whom you place your business.
2.8 You agree that you may communicate with us, and we may communicate with you, via telephone (mobile or otherwise including SMS), post, email or fax. For these purposes, our contact details are as follows.
By Writing: ActiveQuote Ltd, Global Reach, Dunleavy Drive, Cardiff, CF11 0SN
By Telephone: 029 2009 0439
By Fax: 029 2009 0195
Additional methods of contact are available in the contacts section of our website.
2.9 Any products purchased through this website will not be kept under review, however, we can arrange reviews if you instruct us to do so.
2.10 We maintain Professional Indemnity Insurance with regard to any advice provided to you by the Company in respect of any of the products intermediated by the Company.
2.11 We do not hold money on behalf of clients.
2.12 Nothing in these terms or conditions excludes or limits our duties or any liability under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, ("FSMA") or any conduct of business rules developed pursuant to FSMA.
3. COMPLAINTS
3.1 Our aim is at all times to provide you with an excellent service. However, if you are unhappy with our service for any reason, please contact our Customer Services Team at the address above, by telephone on 0800 862 0373 or by email at complaints@activequote.com
3.2 Upon receipt of your complaint a dedicated complaint handler will contact you via telephone so we can resolve your complaint as soon as possible. When we provide a final response we will inform you of your right to refer the complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service and you must do so within six months if not satisfied.
We will enclose a copy of the Financial Ombudsman Services explanatory leaflet when we send the final response. While we would always aim to complete an investigation within eight weeks, if, for any reason, our investigation is not concluded within this period, we will write to you again. We will inform you of the reasons for the further delay and advise that if you are not satisfied with our progress then you may refer the complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service.
3.3 If we are unable to resolve your complaint through our internal complaints procedure, you may be able to refer it to The Financial Ombudsman Service at Financial Ombudsman Service, Exchange Tower, Harbour Exchange Square, London, E14 9SR; Telephone: 0800 023 4567 or 0300 123 9123; Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk; Website
www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk.
4. LICENCE
4.1 You are permitted to print and download extracts from the Website [for your own use] on the following basis:
- no documents or related graphics on the Website are modified in any way;
- no graphics on the Website are used separately from the corresponding text; and
- the Company's copyright and trade mark notices and this permission notice appear in all copies.
4.2 Unless otherwise stated, the copyright and other intellectual property rights in all material on the Website (including without limitation photographs and graphical images) are owned by the Company or its licensors. For the purposes of this legal notice, any use of extracts from the Website other than in accordance with clause 4.1 for any purpose is prohibited. If you breach any of the terms in this legal notice, your permission to use the Website automatically terminates and you must immediately destroy any downloaded or printed extracts from the Website.
4.3 Subject to clause 4.1, no part of the Website may be reproduced or stored in any other website or included in any public or private electronic retrieval system or service without the Company's prior written permission.
4.4 Any rights not expressly granted in these terms are reserved.
5. SERVICE ACCESS
5.1 While the Company endeavours to ensure that the Website is normally available 24 hours a day, the Company shall not be liable if for any reason the Website is unavailable at any time or for any period.
5.2 Access to the Website may be suspended temporarily and without notice in the case of system failure, maintenance or repair or for reasons beyond the Company's control.
6. VISITOR MATERIAL AND CONDUCT
6.1 You are prohibited from posting or transmitting to or from the Website any material:
- that is threatening, defamatory, obscene, indecent, seditious, offensive, pornographic, abusive, liable to incite racial hatred, discriminatory, menacing, scandalous, inflammatory, blasphemous, in breach of confidence, in breach of privacy or which may cause annoyance or inconvenience; or
- for which you have not obtained all necessary licences and/or approvals; or
- which constitutes or encourages conduct that would be considered a criminal offence, give rise to civil liability, or otherwise be contrary to the law of or infringe the rights of any third party, in any country in the world; or
- which is technically harmful (including, without limitation, computer viruses, logic bombs, Trojan horses, worms, harmful components, corrupted data or other malicious software or harmful data).
6.2 You may not misuse the Website (including, without limitation, by hacking).
6.3 The Company shall fully co-operate with any law enforcement authorities or court order requesting or directing the Company to disclose the identity or locate anyone posting any material in breach of clause 6.1 or clause 6.2.
7. LINKS TO AND FROM OTHER WEBSITES
7.1 Links to third party websites on the Website are provided solely for your convenience. If you use these links, you leave the Website. The Company has not reviewed all of these third party websites and does not control and is not responsible for these websites or their content or availability. The Company therefore does not endorse or make any representations about them, or any material found there, or any results that may be obtained from using them. If you decide to access any of the third party websites linked to the Website, you do so entirely at your own risk.
8. REGISTRATION
8.1 Each registration is for a single user only. The Company does not permit you to share your user name and password with any other person nor with multiple users on a network.
8.2 Responsibility for the security of any passwords issued rests with you. When you register we will email you a six digit PIN with which you will be able to sign in once within the following seven days. When you sign in using your PIN you will be asked to choose a password. We set a minimum strength requirement upon your choice of password but otherwise you can make the password as strong as you wish.
9. DISCLAIMER
9.1 The Company may make changes to the material on the Website, or to the products and prices described in it, at any time without notice.
9.2 The material on the Website is provided "as is", without any conditions, warranties or other terms of any kind. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company provides you with the Website on the basis that the Company excludes all representations, warranties, conditions and other terms (including, without limitation, the conditions implied by law of satisfactory quality, fitness for purpose and the use of reasonable care and skill or implied terms which, but for this legal notice, might have effect in relation to the Website.
9.3 We do our best to ensure that all the information on this site is accurate. The information is provided to us by third parties and we review the information frequently. Every transaction is checked after completion and in the event that any error is found you will be notified immediately and we will them offer you the opportunity to cancel your purchase.
10. LIABILITY
10.1 The Company, any other party (whether or not involved in creating, producing, maintaining or delivering the Website), and any of the Company's group companies and the officers, directors, employees, shareholders or agents of any of them, exclude all liability and responsibility for any amount or kind of loss or damage that may result to you or a third party including without limitation, any direct, indirect, punitive or consequential loss or damages, or any loss of income, profits, goodwill, data, contracts, use of money, or loss or damages arising from or connected in any way to business interruption, and whether in tort, including without limitation negligence, contract or otherwise in connection with the Website in any way or in connection with the use, inability to use or the results of use of the Website, any websites linked to the Website or the material on such websites, including but not limited to loss or damage due to viruses that may infect your computer equipment, software, data or other property on account of your access to, use of, or browsing the Website or your downloading of any material from the Website or any websites linked to the Website.
10.2 Nothing in this legal notice shall exclude or limit the Company's liability for:
- death or personal injury caused by negligence [(as such term is defined by the Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977; or
- fraud; or
- misrepresentation as to a fundamental matter; or
- any liability which cannot be excluded or limited under applicable law.
10.3 If your use of material on the Website results in the need for servicing, repair or correction of equipment, software or data, you assume all costs thereof.
11. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION
This legal notice shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Disputes arising in connection with this legal notice shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
Please ensure that you have read and understood these terms and conditions before you accept them. Please contact us if there is anything in these terms and conditions that you do not understand.