Life insurance is a way of protecting your family and loved ones financially if you die. It pays out a lump sum or regular payments to your beneficiaries in the event of your death.
Life insurance is a financial safety net for your family or other dependants when you die. It can be beneficial if you have dependants who rely on your income - for example to pay the mortgage or other bills. This could be a wife, husband, partner or children.
The money can help them take care of fixed, ongoing financial commitments like mortgage payments and other recurring expenses so there are no additional disruptions to their way of life.
When you shop around for life insurance it is helpful to understand what type of life insurance you need.
Level term life insurance: If you pass away during the policy term, your insurer will pay a lump sum agreed at the start of the policy.
Whole of life insurance: This insurance policy covers you for your entire life. The insurer invests your premiums in a fund of shares, bonds, property and other investments until a claim is made. A result of that is that the insurer may increase the premium if the fund performs poorly due to market conditions. However, the amount of cover it pays out remains unchanged.
Mortgage protection insurance: The amount of cover reduces in line with the balance on your mortgage. If you have one of these, it's important to review it if you move home or increase your mortgage for another reason
Think about which life insurance is best for you, the amount of life insurance cover you need, and how long you need it for.
How much you need depends on your regular family outgoings, such as mortgage or rent, food, living costs, and other expenses. You can calculate how much you would need each month by totting up all your monthly bills.
The bigger the pay-out you might need, the higher the monthly premiums.
The length of life insurance cover you need will depend on your age, health, and the reason for taking out the insurance policy. Older people and those in bad health can get a shorter length of life insurance cover.
The younger you are, the cheaper your premiums are likely to be.
If you have life insurance to cover a mortgage, find the best life insurance for that with a policy that lasts as long as the mortgage.
Life insurance quotes can start from just a few pence a day, paid every month.
To find the best life insurance you will have to tell the insurance company about your age, health, whether you smoke, your lifestyle and your occupation.
In some cases, you might need have a medical examination depending on the answers you provide when taking out the policy.
It's important that you give all the information requested when you fill in your life insurance form – otherwise you may be disqualified from claiming in the future.
Avoid the temptation of trying to score a cheaper premium by not being truthful about your health.
