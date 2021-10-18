What is life insurance?

Life insurance is a way of protecting your family and loved ones financially if you die. It pays out a lump sum or regular payments to your beneficiaries in the event of your death.

Life insurance is a financial safety net for your family or other dependants when you die. It can be beneficial if you have dependants who rely on your income - for example to pay the mortgage or other bills. This could be a wife, husband, partner or children.

The money can help them take care of fixed, ongoing financial commitments like mortgage payments and other recurring expenses so there are no additional disruptions to their way of life.



