What are secured loans and how can you find the best loan for your needs?

Secured loans typically enable you to borrow more at a lower price than unsecured loans, but it's important to shop around to find the best deal.

Often you'll be paying back the debt over a number of years, so a few decimal points on the interest rate either way could make a difference costing you thousands.

What is a secured loan?

With a secured loan your property is used as security against the loan and they're therefore only suitable for homeowners. The amount that you can borrow differs between lenders and depends on your individual circumstances.

You need to think very carefully about how you manage a secured loan as if you default on the loan you risk losing your home.

Who should choose a secured loan?

Secured loans allow you to borrow more and repay over a longer period (up to 25 years) than a personal loan does.

Because your property acts as security, secured loans are sometimes an option for people who can't get a personal loan.

Borrowers who are self-employed, have recently changed jobs or have previous credit problems will be considered for a secured loan.

