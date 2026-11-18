“Biggest price increase since the height of the energy crisis”: Uswitch responds to Cornwall Insight’s final prediction
Sabrina Hoque, energy expert at Uswitch.com, said: “It’s looking increasingly likely that we’ll be ringing in the new year with the biggest price increase since the height of the energy crisis.
“This final prediction puts rates 37% higher than the same period last year, and further rises are expected in April.
“This blow to bills lands during the most energy-intensive months, with households consuming about 44% of their annual gas between January and March.
“More than half of those on standard variable tariffs are already worried about whether they can afford to heat their home this winter.
“If you’re on a standard variable tariff, or your fix is about to end, you’ll be hit by this increase, but for most customers there is an escape route.
“The cheapest fixed deal on the market is £1,759 a year for a typical home. That’s £407 below the forecast January cap.
“Locking in a lower rate now will avoid January’s bill shock. It only takes a couple of minutes to run a comparison and find a better deal before the hike lands.”
ENDS
Notes to editors
Gas usage: Uswitch analysis of smart meter data from a sample of 123,000 gas households, averaged across four 12-month periods. January to March accounted for 44.4% of annual use and January for 18.5%.
Research conducted online by Opinium, 10th-17th November 2026, among 2,000 UK energy decision makers, weighted to be nationally representative. Respondents were asked ‘How worried are you, if at all, about your ability to afford the cost of heating your home this winter?’. 16% of people on standard variable tariffs said ‘extremely worried’, 40% said somewhat worried.
Cornwall Insight’s forecast is £2,166. Figures are forecasts for a typical dual-fuel household (2,500 kWh electricity, 9,500 kWh gas) paying by Direct Debit, averaged across regions. Ofgem announces the cap on 25 November 2026.
Fixed deal: the cheapest fixed deal on the whole of the market as of 18 November 2026, per Uswitch’s Whole of Market data, is £1,759 a year. Tariff prices will vary per household and are subject to change at any time.
periods (2023 to September 2026).