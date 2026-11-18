“Biggest price increase since the height of the energy crisis”: Uswitch responds to Cornwall Insight’s final prediction

Sabrina Hoque, energy expert at Uswitch.com , said: “It’s looking increasingly likely that we’ll be ringing in the new year with the biggest price increase since the height of the energy crisis.

“This final prediction puts rates 37% higher than the same period last year, and further rises are expected in April.

“This blow to bills lands during the most energy-intensive months, with households consuming about 44% of their annual gas between January and March.

“More than half of those on standard variable tariffs are already worried about whether they can afford to heat their home this winter.

“If you’re on a standard variable tariff, or your fix is about to end, you’ll be hit by this increase, but for most customers there is an escape route.

“The cheapest fixed deal on the market is £1,759 a year for a typical home. That’s £407 below the forecast January cap.

“Locking in a lower rate now will avoid January’s bill shock. It only takes a couple of minutes to run a comparison and find a better deal before the hike lands.”

ENDS