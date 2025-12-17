Energy suppliers urged to confirm how budget's £150 savings will be passed on to households

British Gas, E.ON Next and Octopus Energy have publicly confirmed that fixed deal customers will automatically get savings promised in the Budget in April - but other providers are yet to confirm

British Gas, E.ON Next and Octopus Energy are among suppliers who have publicly confirmed that energy bill savings promised in the Budget will automatically be applied to all fixed deals in April — but others have yet to tell customers how and when they plan to pass savings on, according to experts at Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

The Chancellor promised in November’s Budget that the government would cut average household energy costs by £150 in April by removing certain levies from domestic bills.

Households on standard tariffs following the price cap will get these savings in April 2026, and consumers have been waiting to hear how fixed deals would benefit from similar cuts. The recent supplier announcements have given some clarity, but many others have yet to confirm exactly when these savings will be passed on.

From April, energy bills will be around £150 cheaper than they would have been on average — although some of this benefit will likely be offset by new costs in the price cap.

Households moving off price-cap standard tariffs by taking a fixed deal with the suppliers who have confirmed this change can be confident they will see their units fall twice — once immediately vs the price cap for this winter and again in April as the levies benefit is passed on automatically.

Uswitch.com is urging all remaining suppliers to confirm how and when they plan to pass on savings to fixed deal customers, to offer consumers the clarity they urgently need.

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, comments: “British Gas, E.ON Next and Octopus Energy deserve credit for removing all confusion and confirming that their fixed deal customers will automatically receive the Budget savings in April.

“Households can now confidently sign up with these suppliers for a fixed deal that will effectively save them money twice. They can secure cheaper rates now during the coldest months of winter, and they’ll see their prices drop even further in April without having to take any further action.

“We are now urging all other energy suppliers to publicly confirm how and when their customers will get these savings so more people can confidently get the cheapest energy possible this winter. Households can absolutely beat the price cap and save with a fixed deal, so it’s really important they don’t feel confused just at the time of year when they’re using the most energy.”

“If you’re on a standard tariff, don’t wait for April to save on your energy bills. There are deals available that are £233 below the January price cap, meaning you can save on your heating bills during the coldest months of the year.”

