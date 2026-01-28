The lion peeps tonight: Leos most likely to accidentally like an old Instagram photo while scrolling

Leos are most likely to accidentally like an old Instagram photo while scrolling, with nearly two-fifths (38%) committing the social media sin[1]

New Uswitch research shows the impact of star signs on how people look after household bills and their personal finances

Sagittariuses win for politeness, as they are most likely to answer a call from an unknown number (14%) and least likely to mute a busy group chat (35%)

One in six UK adults (17%) consult their horoscopes before choosing a new phone, with Leos most likely to check the decision with their stars (29%)

Aisling Hood, 40, of Newcastle, considers her horoscope before making financial decisions, believing that it ‘keeps me on the right path’

Uswitch.com urges households to consult a comparison site – not a horoscope – to save money on their mobile, broadband, or energy bills.

New research into how Brits approach their daily life and tackle household bills and spending reveals how common habits may be influenced by your star sign.

Our mobiles remain so important to us that one in six UK adults (17%) say they consult their horoscopes before choosing a new phone, with Leos most likely to double-check the decision with their stars (29%), compared with just one in ten Pisces (9%).

Even though our phones are essential, it doesn’t stop people ignoring calls, with 77% of Brits refusing to pick up if they don’t recognise the number. Sagittariuses are the most polite, with one in seven (14%) willing to answer an unknown caller, and are also the least likely star sign to mute a busy group chat (35%). At the other end of the scale, only 8% of Tauruses and Aquarius will answer the phone to an unknown caller.

A quarter of Brits (28%) admit to reading a message from a friend or family and not responding — instead leaving them on ‘read’. Tauruses and Libras are more prone to this, with a third (32%) ignoring their loved ones, followed by 31% of Geminis, Leos and Virgos.

Research officer Aisling Hood, 40, believes her star sign, Leo, helps her make the best decisions when it comes to her household finances. She lives with husband Chris and two children, five and seven, in a four-bed semi in Newcastle and is always on the lookout for the best deals.

Aisling said: “I like to use my horoscope to check the best vibes on deals and to keep me on the right path. Leo is known for strong, determined decision-making, so I trust what it tells me when it comes to important choices.

“We have a very power-hungry household. My children often leave lights on and doors open, so I'm always looking for a great energy deal.”





Image: Aisling pictured with husband, Chris Hood, 41