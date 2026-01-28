The lion peeps tonight: Leos most likely to accidentally like an old Instagram photo while scrolling

- Leos are most likely to accidentally like an old Instagram photo while scrolling, with nearly two-fifths (38%) committing the social media sin[1]
- New Uswitch research shows the impact of star signs on how people look after household bills and their personal finances
- Sagittariuses win for politeness, as they are most likely to answer a call from an unknown number (14%) and least likely to mute a busy group chat (35%)
- One in six UK adults (17%) consult their horoscopes before choosing a new phone, with Leos most likely to check the decision with their stars (29%)
- Aisling Hood, 40, of Newcastle, considers her horoscope before making financial decisions, believing that it ‘keeps me on the right path’
- Uswitch.com urges households to consult a comparison site – not a horoscope – to save money on their mobile, broadband, or energy bills.
Three in ten Brits (30%) admit to accidentally liking an old Instagram picture while scrolling, with nearly two-fifths of Leos (38%) confessing to committing the social media sin1], reveals new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
New research into how Brits approach their daily life and tackle household bills and spending reveals how common habits may be influenced by your star sign.
Our mobiles remain so important to us that one in six UK adults (17%) say they consult their horoscopes before choosing a new phone, with Leos most likely to double-check the decision with their stars (29%), compared with just one in ten Pisces (9%).
Even though our phones are essential, it doesn’t stop people ignoring calls, with 77% of Brits refusing to pick up if they don’t recognise the number. Sagittariuses are the most polite, with one in seven (14%) willing to answer an unknown caller, and are also the least likely star sign to mute a busy group chat (35%). At the other end of the scale, only 8% of Tauruses and Aquarius will answer the phone to an unknown caller.
A quarter of Brits (28%) admit to reading a message from a friend or family and not responding — instead leaving them on ‘read’. Tauruses and Libras are more prone to this, with a third (32%) ignoring their loved ones, followed by 31% of Geminis, Leos and Virgos.
Research officer Aisling Hood, 40, believes her star sign, Leo, helps her make the best decisions when it comes to her household finances. She lives with husband Chris and two children, five and seven, in a four-bed semi in Newcastle and is always on the lookout for the best deals.
Aisling said: “I like to use my horoscope to check the best vibes on deals and to keep me on the right path. Leo is known for strong, determined decision-making, so I trust what it tells me when it comes to important choices.
“We have a very power-hungry household. My children often leave lights on and doors open, so I'm always looking for a great energy deal.”
Image: Aisling pictured with husband, Chris Hood, 41
The most common spending habits include seven in ten (70%) taking charge of household bills, nearly three-fifths (58%) switching plugs and appliances off at the wall to save energy, and the same proportion checking their bank balance daily to stay on top of spending. Meanwhile, more than half (56%) search comparison sites before changing their phone.
When eating out, nearly half of Brits (45%) split the bill equally, regardless of what they had to eat, and 36% say they leave generous tips in a restaurant.
Geminis are most likely to leave an overly generous tip, with 43% leaving a good bonus for staff, versus just 29% of Capricorns. Virgos are the worst at buying the first round of drinks with only 26% of them likely to head to the bar first, versus the UK average of 42%.
Mobile and spending habits by UK average and star sign most likely and least likely to do it
|Rank
|Habit
|UK average
|Most likely
|Least likely
|1
|Ignore an unknown number calling you
|77%
|Taurus
|Sagittarius
|2
|Take charge of bills at home
|70%
|Aries
|Virgo / Libra
|3
|Make a habit of checking your bank balance daily to stay on top of your spending
|58%
|Leo
|Gemini
|4
|Search comparison sites before upgrading your phone
|56%
|Libra
|Sagittarius
|5
|Donate to charity
|56%
|Leo
|Scorpio
|6
|Take your phone into the bathroom
|49%
|Leo
|Sagittarius
|7
|Mute a noisy group chat rather than leave it
|48%
|Leo
|Sagittarius
|8
|I try to use vouchers and discount codes wherever possible
|48%
|Aries
|Leo
|9
|I keep loyalty cards for multiple retailers to earn rewards
|48%
|Aries / Pisces / Gemini / Cancer
|Capricorn
|10
|Split the bill equally – regardless of what you had
|45%
|Aquarius
|Virgo
|11
|I always compare prices online before making a large purchase
|44%
|Aries
|Virgo
|12
|Offer to buy the first round of drinks when socialising with a group
|42%
|Pisces / Leo
|Virgo
|13
|Chase people to pay you back money
|40%
|Gemini
|Aquarius
|14
|Choose experiences (holidays, events) over saving money
|36%
|Leo
|Capricorn
|15
|Go Dutch on a date (split the bill in half)
|36%
|Leo
|Aries
|16
|Leave a generous tip in a restaurant
|36%
|Gemini
|Capricorn
|17
|Ask friends to split big purchases like group gifts or takeaways evenly
|34%
|Leo
|Aquarius
|18
|Track spending with budgeting apps or spreadsheets
|34%
|Leo
|Scorpio
|19
|Refuse to turn on ‘read receipts’ or allow apps to show when you were last online
|34%
|Gemini
|Sagittarius
|20
|Pay with cash rather than a card or digital wallet
|33%
|Leo
|Pisces
Source: Uswitch.com
Sabrina Hoque, an expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “When it comes to our spending habits, maybe it really is all written in the stars — especially for Leos, who are most likely to consult their horoscope before buying a new phone.
“Whether it’s leaving the heating on all day, putting up with slow broadband or not comparing prices before getting a new phone, many of us end up spending more than we should on household bills, but it doesn’t have to be this way.
“To save money, make sure you’re shopping around this year by using a comparison site – not a horoscope – to save money on your next mobile, broadband or energy deal.”
