Whether you want the latest iPhone 14 or last year’s iPhone 13, there are a range of Apple handsets available on leasing plans.
Choose your ideal phone
Get a new or refurbished mobile on a 12 or 24-month lease plan and keep your existing SIM only plan.
Pay less every month
Leasing means lower prices than a pay monthly contract and no upfront cost – interest-free.
Upgrade for free
At the end of your lease you can upgrade to the latest handset, keep the phone for a small fee, or simply return it.
Leasing lets you get the tech you want at a lower monthly cost than buying outright.
At the end of your contract, you can upgrade to another handset, keep the phone for a small fee or return it.
Get the latest tech every year when you take out a 12 month contract.
When your plan is up, just return your current leased phone and lease a newer model.
Leasing means less forgotten mobiles left in a drawer or shipped off to a landfill as waste when you’re done with them.
All leased phones are covered for faults and defects throughout your plan.
For more details, check out Raylo’s Lifetime Warranty guide.
Any accidental damage, theft or loss of the phone is not covered, but insurance is available from £4.99 per month.
Leasing gets you the latest devices with zero upfront cost and low monthly payments.
You can either return the phone, pay a small fee to keep it, or choose a free upgrade to the latest model on a new lease plan.
All phones come with a free eco-case and screen protector to keep your device safe.
If you change your mind you can cancel for free within the first 30 days.
We’ll only do a full credit check if we say “yes”. That means if your application isn’t approved, don’t worry, your credit score isn’t affected. If everything looks good and your application is approved, then a full search will appear on your credit file.
If your device is accidentally damaged you may be charged for the cost of repair. Get peace of mind with Raylo Pay insurance from £4.99 per month.
Raylo Pay provides a new way to get the tech you want. We've teamed up with them to offer mobile phone leasing on the latest handsets for less monthly cost than a traditional phone contract.
Raylo Pay provides your tech and you will receive delivery updates from Raylo Pay. Brand new devices will be shipped to you from the authorised distributors of the manufacturer (e.g. Apple, Samsung, Google), and Raylo Certified Refurbished devices have best through its 70 point check and come with lifetime warranty.