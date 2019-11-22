Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

It’s that time of year again, Black Friday is almost here. As we ramp up to the official day retailers, brands and tech makers across the globe are revealing their discounts and deals. It’s a tech lover’s dream as you can snap up all sorts of bargains on amazing tech - including smartphones.

Smartphones are especially worth keeping an eye out for over Black Friday. They’ve become integral to our daily lives, but they certainly don’t come cheap - especially if you want the best devices from brands like Apple, Honor, Samsung, Huawei and the rest.

If your pay monthly contract is coming to an end, or if you’re rolling on a SIM-only plan, then buying a handset outright is a good way of getting out of 24 month contract commitments. But with handsets costing hundreds of pounds, it’s not always a favourable option. That’s where Black Friday comes in. And with Christmas coming up, it’s also a great time to snap up some gifts for your loved ones.

But sifting through pages and pages of deals can be time consuming, and frankly, who’s got time for that? Well, we do! We’ve scoured the internet and found some of the best Black Friday deals for SIM-free smartphones. So take a look and see if you can grab a fantastic deal. Be quick though, these deals won’t be around forever.

All these deals are correct at time of writing.

Apple iPhone XS - 256GB, Silver. Was £1,149, now £849

One of the best deals we’ve found is undoubtedly this Amazon offer for an excellent iPhone XS. It may not be the brand new iPhone, but the iPhone XS is still a powerhouse of a smartphone.

With the latest iPhones costing over £1,000, the iPhone XS at £849 is a deal that might be too good to pass up.

Specs wise, the XS matches up incredibly well against the new iPhone 11 Pro. it’s got a bright and clear 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display. Camera wise, it’s got a very good 12MP camera on the back, with 7MPs taking your selfies with all those fancy effects like 'bokeh' blurry backgrounds. The iPhone XS even supports wireless charging. And it’s fully compatible with the latest iOS 13 too.

Get the iPhone XS Black Friday deal.

Apple iPhone X - 64GB, Silver. Was £899, now £639.

Apple iPhone 8 - 256GB, Gold. Was £749, now £566.10

Don't need a top of the range iPhone but still want an iOS device in your life? Look no further than this iPhone 8 reduced to a very affordable £566.10 - that's half the price of the latest iPhone 11 Pro. At 4.7-inches this is also very much a phone that fits in your pocket, so it's perfect for someone who finds the new style of super-sized screens a bit cumbersome.

Get the iPhone 8 Black Friday deal.

Samsung Galaxy S10 - 128GB, Black. Was £589, now £549

Prefer Android to iOS? Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, has a host of excellent devices and one of their very best is the Galaxy S10. With a big discount now’s the perfect time to snap one up.

With a 6.1-inch Infinity-O Quad HD display, triple lens rear camera and stylish design, this is every bit a premium smartphone.

The camera is fantastic. Its three lenses enable you to shoot a variety of photos. Get close to the action with telephoto zoom, or zoom out with the wide angle and get everything in the picture.

Snap up the Samsung Galaxy S10 deal.

Samsung Galaxy S8 - 64GB, Midnight Black. Was £623.99, now £339

Get yourself a Samsung Galaxy S8 this Black Friday and save big. It's been reduced to just £339, and for that paltry sum you'll get a superb phone with a 5.8-inch OLED display that's great for watching shows and movies, playing games ad scrolling through content.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy A8 - Black. Was £599, now £259

Had your eye on a Samsung Galaxy A8? Well now's the time to grab one as there's a spectacular discount available. At £259 it's a total steal, even if you're not after a smartphone right now this would make an excellent Christmas present.

Get the Samsung Galaxy A8

Huawei Mate 20X 5G - 256GB, Emerald Green. Was £999, now £799

Next up we’ve found a super deal from Huawei, and this one’s for the person who needs the latest tech. The Mate 20X is 5G compatible, so as long as you sign up to a 5G plan, you can get blisteringly fast download speeds that put 4G to shame.

From super smooth web scrolling to unbelievably fast 4K UHD video loading, and downloads in the blink of an eye, 5G really has the potential to change your smartphone life, and with this offer you can get involved with a fantastic saving.

The Mate 20X is no slouch in other departments either. It’s got a massive 7.2-inch OLED screen that’s brilliant for watching content, and its 40MP camera takes jaw-dropping photos.

Get the Huawei Mate 20X 5G.

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom - 256GB, Black. Was £699, now £459

Another top smartphone is the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, and you can grab it with a big discount. It’s got a gorgeous 6.6-inch screen that’s built for streaming shows and paying games. And with Dolby Atmos audio, the sound quality matches the picture. The screen is totally uninterrupted too, thanks to the unique ‘shark fin’ pop-up selfie camera.

As the name suggests, the rear camera is all about zoom. Zoom in on details and retain crystal clear quality thanks to 10x optical zoom.

Get the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom.

OPPO RX17 Pro - 128GB, Blue. Was £449, now £249

If you’re after a smartphone that’s got great features but doesn’t cost a wad of cash, the OPPO RX17 is a great shout, and with a saving of £200 it’s even more affordable than ever. This device is almost all screen, with only a tiny dewdrop camera getting in the way of fantastic content viewing.

Its double rear camera snaps up to 20MP and the front camera takes 25MP selfies with added beauty features to make your snaps instantly shareable - this smartphone could be a great gift for a teenager.

Get the OPPO RX17 Pro.

Nokia 9 PureView - 128GB, Blue. Was £549, now £345

Another great cut-price option is the Nokia 9 PureView. Everyone’s favourite classic mobile maker has been releasing some excellent smartphones, and the Nokia 9 PureView has a 6-inch screen and five cameras on the back. It’s incredibly thin and light too. This could also be a good Christmas present.

Get the Nokia 9 PureView.

iPhone 7 - 128GB, Gold. Was £549, now £429

If don't want to spend a lot but still need an Apple smartphone, pick up an iPhone 7 for just £429. The iPhone 7 is still very much a fantastic device, it’s got a 4.7-inch HD Retina display that’s great for social and scrolling. Camera wise, it’ll take great photos with 12MP, and you can even record in 4K.

Get the iPhone 7.

Samsung A80 - 128GB, Black. Was £579, now £479

The Samsung A80 stands out with its innovative camera. There’s no front camera taking up space on the screen, instead the rear camera swivels round when you want to snap a selfie. And with no front camera the display is maxed out, so there are no interruptions when you’re streaming, scrolling and socialising on the Infinity display.

It’s got a huge battery too, so this is a smartphone you won’t have to worry about charging three times a day.

Get the Samsung A80.

iPhone XS Max - 512GB, Silver. Was £1,449.00, now £1,151.07

Finally, if you just want to save a bit of cash on one of the best smartphones money can buy, opt for this deal for an iPhone XS Max. With a lavish 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, it’s got one of the best screens seen on a smartphone. It takes fantastic photos in all sorts of styles, it’s smooth, it’s fast and on top of all that, it's got the classic Apple design and premium build that always stands out.

Get the iPhone XS Max.

Google Pixel 4. Save £70

Google are getting involved with Black Friday too - they’ve slashed the prices of the brand new Pixel series by £70. You can get the Pixel 4 with 64GB storage for just £599 or the Pixel 4 XL with 64GB storage for £759.

Get the Pixel 4 deals.

Honor 20 Pro - 256GB, Phantom Black. Was £549, now £449

Honor has put out some early deals with brilliant savings on some of their most popular, and well reviewed, handsets.

Save £100 on the superb Honor 20 Pro and grab it for just £449. This smartphone is laden with specs including an amazing 48MP camera.

Get the Honor 20 Pro.

Honor 20 Lite - 128GB, Phantom Blue. Was £249, now £199.95

Or get the Honor 20 Lite for a bargain-tastic price of only £199. A brilliant low-budget option, the Honor 20 Lite could be a great gift.

Get the Honor 20 Lite.

