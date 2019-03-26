Huawei P30 and P30 Pro: everything you need to know

The P30 and P30 Pro are Huawei’s latest top-of-the-range smartphones. As you may expect if you’re familiar with Huawei, they principally stand out for offering state of the art smartphone cameras that put a lot professional cameras to shame. Especially for low-light shots, as well as portraits, super close-ups and ultra-wide angle panoramas.

These phones are also home to huge, long-life batteries, as well as the handy two-way wireless charging feature that debuted on last year’s Mate 20 phones.

They look lovely too, with bright, expansive screens and gorgeous, glossy backs in a range of beautiful colourways.

But how does it compare to last year’s P20 range? What’s really so special about this year’s offering? And is the camera really as good as it sounds? Read on as we fill you in on everything you need to know about the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

1. Amazing quad-lens camera

Yes, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with not one, not two but four separate camera lenses on the back of the phone.

Powered by camera giants Leica, these four lenses can help you get nigh-on professional-looking photos in almost all lighting conditions.

And with the same AI image stabilisation system found on last year’s P20, you can take blur-free photos, even when you’re using Night Mode.

Something that you won’t find on last year’s handsets though is the P30 Pro’s incredible 50x digital zoom, which allows you to capture faraway details you couldn’t possibly make out with your eyes.

Huawei has included some very impressive tech that can understand the depth of field and the time it takes for light to travel from the subject of your photo to the camera.

While this all sounds very clever, the upshot is your photos will have a much better sense of depth. And this also comes in handy when using augmented reality (AR) apps like the Ikea app, which uses your phone’s camera to help you arrange virtual furniture in your home.

There’s also an ultra-wide lens to help you snap perfect panoramas and a fantastic portrait mode that’ll make even the least photogenic people look great.

2. Big screen and tiny notch

Nowadays, phone manufacturers are all trying to fit a huge display into a small phone. And by getting rid of bezels and buttons most have managed to deliver and almost all-screen front.

But the front-facing selfie camera has to live somewhere. And while most phone manufacturers decided to follow Apple’s lead by cutting a black notch out of the top of the screen to house the front-facing lenses, Samsung and Honor have both recently released phones with hole-punch designs that embeds the camera into the screen, giving the impression of a hole-punch sized cut-out.

So you might have thought that notches were falling out of fashion to make way for this new wave of modern-looking hole-punch designs. But according to Huawei at least, notches are still very much in Vogue.

But luckily Huawei has opted for a much less intrusive notch than those seen on Apple’s latest devices. It’s a tiny teardrop shape cut into the top of the phone. And because of its size and positioning, it’s hardly more noticeable than a hole punch.

3. Super-long battery life and super-fast charging

Of course, a super luxe handset like the P30 Pro will need a big battery to let you make the most of it. And Huawei has not disappointed by fitting it with a hefty 4,200mAh power pack.

Huawei has promised enough power to give you two days of moderate use or a whole day of heavy use on a single charge.

And when you do need to charge it up, the P30 Pro supports Huawei Super Charge, which will take you from zero to 70% charge in only half an hour.

4. Wireless power share

Both the P30 and the P30 Pro can share power with another compatible device. All you need to do is enable wireless reverse charging on both devices and place one on top of the other to transfer charge.

And it even works while the P30 is charging. So if you and your friend only have one charging cable between you, you can still boost both batteries at the same time.

5. Beautiful colourways

As we’ve come to expect from Huawei, there’s a range of ultra-glossy colourways that gleam different colours when the light hits them.

There’s an Amber Sunrise colourway that looks red, orange or gold depending on which way you tilt it and a Crystal Blue that can appear baby blue, white or even lilac.

Our favourite one though, is the Aurora edition, which is inspired by the Northern Lights.

6. Pricing and availability

SIM-free pricing for the standard Huawei P30 starts at £799.

If you want the larger P30 Pro however, it’ll cost you at least £999 off-contract.

Monthly contracts for the P30 start at around £36 a month, while the P30 Pro begin at £48 a month with no upfront fees.

Best of all, if you pre-order either of Huawei's latest handsets, you'll be able to claim a free SONOS speaker worth £199.

To find out more, here's our complete guide on how to pre-order the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro and get a free SONOS speaker.

Want to take up the offer? Check out all our best Huawei P30 pre-order deals.

Prefer to go large? Here are all our best Huawei P30 Pro pre-order deals.