iPhone 12: Everything you need to know

It’s here. Finally. After months of speculation, Apple has unveiled the iPhone 12 range, and it’s the most impressive update to the iPhone family yet.

Why? There’s an awesome new camera, big, beautiful screen, new features, and 5G capabilities. And with four new models to choose from, there’s sure to be an iPhone 12 to meet your needs.

Excited? You should be. Let’s dive into the range and find out exactly why.

iPhone 12 models: four reasons to get excited

Apple has launched an unprecedented four new models of iPhone. That’s one more than last year’s iPhone 11 range, which comprised three handsets.

These new iPhones are:

iPhone 12 mini (5.4 inches): from £699 SIM-free

iPhone 12 (6.1 inches): from £799 SIM-free

iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches): from £999 SIM-free

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches): from £1,099 SIM-free

What’s the difference between them? The iPhone 12 mini is smaller than the iPhone 12, but otherwise they’re identical, coming with the same storage options, same cameras, and in the same colour schemes.

The iPhone 12 Pro beefs up the camera, adds more storage and comes in some new colours. But it’s still the same size as the iPhone 12. If you want a larger handset, you’ll need the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which has a 6.7-inch screen. It has the same storage, colours and cameras as the iPhone 12 Pro, but the telephoto lens is slightly more powerful.

Some features are the same across all models of iPhone 12. They all have OLED screens, giving you a beautifully lifelike picture. They also have 5G for superfast browsing, streaming and downloading. And they all come without headphones or a power adapter in the box to help reduce Apple's carbon footprint.

Want to know more? Find out the difference between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 screen: OLED all the way

The screen has always been one of the iPhone’s main selling points. Sure, there are bigger screens around, but much like its Mac computers, Apple’s Retina displays somehow manage to look that much more impressive than the competition. This year is no different.

In fact, for the first time, all the models in this new iPhone range have OLED screens. OLED is a screen technology that gives you a brilliant contrast ratio (the difference between light and dark parts of the picture). It’s used in high-end TVs to give the best picture quality possible, which shows just how amazing it is.

That means even if you’re buying the cheapest of the new range, you’ll still get an absolutely killer display.

iPhone 12 camera: dual or triple snappers

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 both feature dual rear cameras. That means you get both a wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lens at your disposal – ideal for shooting landscapes, or for group shots where you want to fit in a lot of people.

Take the step up to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and you get extra shooting skills. They both add a telephoto lens to the mix, letting you zoom in without losing any detail.

iPhone 12 5G: all 5G, all the time

As expected, Apple has gone 5G with its new iPhones. But unlike some manufacturers who offer only certain models in 5G, all of Apple’s new iPhones have 5G.

In other words, you’ll get the same superfast browsing, downloading and streaming no matter which iPhone 12 you buy.

5G is much quicker than 4G. Some estimates put it at up to 100 times faster, in fact. So films will download in the blink of an eye.

Want to find out more? Take a look at our guide on everything you need to know about 5G.

iPhone 12 headphones: no EarPods for you

As expected, all models of iPhone 12 come without headphones in the box, making them the first iPhones ever to do so. They also don’t have power adaptors, meaning you’ll have to supply your own plug. That’s fine if you’ve owned previous iPhones. But if not, you might have to take a trip to the Apple Store.

Apple says this is due to environmental concerns. After all, most households have far more power adaptors than they actually need. And eliminating all this waste has to be a good thing. But it may also be a financial decision. Apple will save a fortune by not manufacturing more power adaptors for each new iPhone it sells. And by not supplying headphones, it can nudge you in the direction of its expensive AirPods wireless headphones.

iPhone 12 price: from fairly affordable to sky high

The iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest handset in the family, starting at £699. The iPhone 12 costs £100 more, at £799. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at £999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will set you back £1,099. These are starting prices, remember. More storage will cost you more.

iPhone 12 release date: out now

As of 13 November 2020, all four iPhones are available to buy. And we've got lots of great deals on Uswitch. Check them out here:

iPhone 12: early verdict

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “Apple named this launch event “Hi, Speed”, and that’s exactly what they’ve delivered. Not only have they introduced the new A14 Bionic chip but we finally welcome the anticipated arrival of 5G in an iPhone for the first time.

“Apple fans have been waiting to see this new iPhone for over a year, and their patience has been rewarded with a number of exciting new features.

“It’s commonplace to see three models unveiled at a smartphone launch, but Apple went one step further by revealing four variants of the iPhone 12 all of which come ready for 5G.

“The new Ceramic Shield durability of the iPhone 12 series means it has the strongest screen of any smartphone, so there’s less risk of accidental damage.

“At a modest £699, the iPhone 12 Mini with its 5.4-inch display should prove popular for those who want a more compact 5G device at a lower price point.

“The new wide-angle lens in the standard iPhone 12 gives a boost to the camera and allows Apple to continue boasting its claim of having the highest quality video of any smartphone. Night mode on the front facing selfie camera is a nice touch.

“Meanwhile, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max offer bigger, super retina displays and three rear cameras. The Pro Max goes even further with its camera improvements, including greater stabilisation.

“The removal of the adapter and standard earphones which consumers have got used to receiving could polarise consumers, with some left disappointed and others pleased that Apple is taking steps to be more sustainable.

“Before this launch, 16% of consumers said they were planning to upgrade to a 5G smartphone in the next year. The industry will be hoping that this iPhone will spur thousands more people to make the leap to 5G.”

Thinking of upgrading? Here's how the iPhone 12 compares to last year's iPhone 11.