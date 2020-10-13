iPhone 12: which models are available?

Now the dust is starting to settle on the iPhone 12 launch, we can delve into more of the details. Because the iPhone 12 isn’t just one phone, it’s actually four.

As such, there’s quite a lot to talk about. And a lot to consider if you’re thinking about making a purchase.

Here we’ll run you through which models are available, what they offer and how they differ. So come on, let’s find you a new iPhone.

iPhone 12 mini

This is the baby of the bunch, and the first iPhone with the ‘mini’ moniker. But not the first Apple product with it, oh no. In fact, Apple has used it liberally over the years, launching an iPod mini music player, Mac mini desktop computer, and iPad mini tablet. So maybe an iPhone mini was inevitable.

The first thing to know: it’s not that small. Admittedly its 5.4-inch screen is relatively small by today’s standards. But be warned: if you haven’t bought a phone for a few years, it will seem big.

But not unwieldy. Apple has used some clever design tricks to shrink the bezels (the border around the edge of the screen) to wafer-slim levels, meaning the device is basically all screen.

The display is mighty impressive, too. It uses the same OLED technology as the other iPhone 12s, and as was seen in the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. So colours will pop from the screen, the light parts will seem bright and the dark parts completely black but with plenty of dark detail. Ideal for watching moody thrillers after hours.

Despite being the cheapest member of the iPhone 12 family, it also packs 5G tech, just like its bigger siblings. And dual rear cameras come as standard – wide-angle and ultra-wide lenses take care of snapping duties. Which should give you plenty of shooting options.

iPhone 12

Next, the standard iPhone 12. It’s bigger than the iPhone 12 mini, with a 6.1-inch screen, but apart from that is pretty much identical. You get the same five colour options (black, white, red, blue and green), and same storage options ranging from 64GB to 256GB. (If you take a lot of photos and videos, and want it to last you a few years, you should opt for one of the bigger storage capacities.)

The rear cameras are the same, too. But it is a little pricier, because of the bigger screen.

The jump from 5.4 inches to 6.1 might not sound a huge difference, but it does feel quite a bit bigger. Our advice? Try it for yourself in a high street shop, if you can. That way, whichever model you opt for, you can make sure you’re getting the right size for you.

iPhone 12 Pro

The 12 Pro is more powerful than the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. But it’s the same size as the 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

It comes with more storage – options go from 128GB to 512GB – and has a more advanced camera. As well as the wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lenses of the cheaper iPhone 12s, it has a telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom, and a LIDAR sensor for augmented reality apps.

It also comes in different colour options: choose from gold, silver, graphite, or blue.

As you would imagine, this extra power carries a higher price tag. If you want a powerhouse of a phone for more processor-intensive tasks like editing 4K video, the 12 Pro could be the one for you.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Finally, the big daddy of the family. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest, most powerful and most expensive iPhone ever made.

It’s massive. The 6.7-inch screen is closer to a tablet than what most people would consider suitable for a phone. But it means you can fit a lot of content on it, whether it’s watching videos in all their glory, or scouring social media timelines.

Like all the handsets in the iPhone 12 range, it packs 5G for superfast internet connectivity, and it doesn’t come with headphones or a charger in the box.

You get the same storage and colour options as the iPhone 12 Pro, and the same camera arrangement, though the optical zoom has been bumped up ever so slightly. It’s the ultimate iPhone 12, and it comes with the price tag to match, starting at £1,099. Ouch.

Want to find out more? Here's how the iPhone 12 compares to last year's iPhone 11.