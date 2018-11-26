iPhone XR price cut: five things you need to know

It’s only been available for a month. But already whispers are emerging that Apple is planning an unprecedented price cut for its iPhone XR in light of poor sales.

Insiders believe Apple could slash the cost of its ‘affordable’ iPhone as soon as next week, in a bid to give it a major kickstart in the run up to the festive season.

Here are five things you need to know about the iPhone XR price cut.

What was our take on the iPhone XR? Read the Uswitch review.

1 Japan-only to start with

Sources familiar with Apple’s strategy in Asia have told the Wall Street Journal that the tech giant is planning to slash the cost of the iPhone XR in Japan first.

There is no word on whether it will do the same in the rest of the world, with sales in Japan said to be particularly disappointing compared with global figures.

Either way, this is not something Apple has ever done before and suggests that consumers are not keen on paying a hefty fee for an iPhone that doesn’t feature the best tech available.

2 Upfront cost won't drop. But contract prices will

It seems that rather than cutting the upfront cost of the iPhone XR in Japan, Apple will pay subsidies to networks to entice consumers, allowing carriers to pass on savings in the process.

This could mean cheaper monthly deals for the device itself, or other incentives.

3 Cheaper prices from next week

Tellingly, Apple purportedly isn’t looking to hold this price cut back until the notoriously sluggish early months of the year.

The same sources say it will come into force next week, giving Apple a chance to claw back sales in the run up to the Christmas period and potentially boost its revenue in its most important quarter.

4 The discontinued iPhone X is coming back

Perhaps the most surprising thing of all is that Apple is planning to restart production of the iPhone X.

This is apparently due to remaining display components and the fact that the iPhone XS, which uses the same OLED screen as last year’s model, isn’t selling either.

Whether the old phone will hit shelves here in the UK remains to be seen, but whatever happens Apple is now in uncharted territory.

5 A price cut for the UK in 2019?

With analysts claiming Apple has slashed orders of the iPhone XR by one-third, as many as 23.3 million units, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that it will drop the cost of the device globally next year.

With Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 Lite imminent and the OnePlus 6T proving hugely popular, it really hasn’t got time to lose.

Our advice? Hold out until at least January and see if Apple has dropped the UK price by then.

We'll be sure to let you know if they do. In the meantime, you can check out contract prices for the XR on our comparison page.**