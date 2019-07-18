Vodafone’s Unlimited 5G & 4G data plans: Which one is right for you?

Vodafone’s 5G network is now live in seven cities around the UK. While its 5G offering arrived a little later than EE’s, and has fewer handsets to choose from, it does have a key point of difference: it is the first to offer unlimited data bundles.

That means you can stream, browse, download and upload to your heart’s content without worrying about going over your data allowance.

Vodafone is also the first to price these tariffs by speed. That means there’s no premium to pay for 5G, and with some plans not being throttled, you should get the full 5G experience.

Since this is a completely new concept in the mobile world, it’s worth exploring in a little more detail. We’ve broken down what’s on offer, what speeds you’re likely to get and who they’re best suited to.

What are Vodafone’s Unlimited plans?

Vodafone Unlimited Max

What is it?

Vodafone’s top-tier tariff, offering the best speeds for both 5G and 4G customers.

How fast is it?

Vodafone doesn’t cap the speed on this one, so it’ll run as fast as your device and your network will allow. If you have a 4G device, you’ll get 4G speeds, but 5G handsets will benefit from the extra speed the new technology offers. Vodafone claims its 5G network has average speeds of 150-200Mbps, and will peak at 1Gbps. So even at average speeds, you’ll be able to download a high definition film in just three minutes (it would take around 15 minutes over 4G).

Who is it best for?

Early adopters who want to take full advantage of the latest smartphone technology. That’s people watching events in virtual reality, streaming live TV and sport in 4K, playing multiplayer games on the go and downloading HD films and boxsets in ultra-quick time..

How much does it cost?

£30 a month.

Vodafone Unlimited

How fast is it?

This one is limited to 10Mbps. While nowhere near the full power of 5G, that’s still pretty quick.

Who is it best for?

Anyone wanting to stream either high definition or standard definition content on the go without worrying about using up all their data.

How much does it cost?

£26 a month.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite

How fast is it?

Again, this one is limited, it's good for casual online activities like using social media apps, browsing the web and streaming music.

How much does it cost?

£23 a month.

Where is Vodafone’s 5G network live?

Vodafone’s 5G network went live on 3rd July. It’s currently available in seven UK cities: Glasgow, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bristol. Before the end of the year, these will be joined by a further 12 towns and cities, bringing the total number of locations to 19. The additional locations are: Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton.

Will you benefit from 5G outside these areas?

No. The Unlimited and Unlimited Lite plans are also limited to 10Mbps and 2Mbps respectively, even in these 5G areas. So while you won’t get the full 5G experience, you'll still benefit from a more consistent connection thanks to the 5G network’s extra bandwidth. So they should still be pretty slick.

Which 5G handsets are available on Vodafone?

Its 5G handsets are: the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G (starting at £56 a month with £29 to pay upfront), and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (starting at £72 a month with £29 to pay upfront).

What extras does Vodafone offer?

For an extra £6 a month, you can add an entertainment pack to your plan. Vodafone offers a choice of either Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile or a Now TV Entertainment Pass.

Plus, all Vodafone customers can access the VeryMe app, which has lots of discounts, freebies and competitions. Our favourite offer gets you two cinema tickets for £7 at the Odeon.

See Vodafone’s full list of 5G data plans