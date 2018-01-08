Voxi Music and Video Passes: everything you need to know

Voxi, the mobile network aimed at teens and under 25s with heavy data-usage habits, is kicking off 2018 with the launch of its long–awaited music and video passes.

The network, which burst onto the scene last year, already offers social media access to its youthful users without eating into their data allowance.

And now it’s finally following up on its promise to do the same with streaming and video services. So, what’s the deal? Read on and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.

So how much is a music or video pass going to set me back?

On top of Voxi’s standard monthly charges for its SIM–only contracts (which start at just £10 a month for 2GB of data, rising to £15 for 5GB and £20 for 15GB), you’ll pay £5 a month for a music pass and £7 a month for a video pass.

What services does this get me access to?

Stump up £5 a month for a music pass and you’ll be able to stream tunes from Spotify, TIDAL, Deezer, Napster, SoundCloud, Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music.

Pay £7 for a video pass and you’ll be able to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, DisneyLife, Vevo, My5, YouTube, UKTV Play and TVPlayer, which includes channels like MTV & Comedy Central.

And using these services won’t eat into my data allowance?

Correct. It means that you could potentially drop down to a cheaper SIM only deal, such as the entry level £10 a month package for browsing the web, and pay for a pass to access your favourite music and video services separately, saving you a few quid in the process.

Does that mean I can access Spotify and other streaming services without paying a subscription?

No. You’ll still need to pay to access content on Netflix or Amazon Prime and stream music via TIDAL or Spotify.

Voxi’s music and video passes simply cover the cost of data, rather than the service themselves.

Are social media platforms still available without paying extra?

Yes. Voxi’s founding premise was to offer so–called ‘data zero’ access to social media, including Twitter, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter and Viber. That’s not changed with this latest offering.

Is there anything else I need to know?

There certainly is. Voxi says that anyone who signs up to a music or video pass before 15th February will enjoy these passes for free for six months.

That means keeping the same cheap SIM only deal with extensive access to music and video without paying extra.

How does Voxi’s offer stack up against 'data-zero' offerings from rivals?

Voxi’s parent network Vodafone offers a similar package, with a video pass for £7 allowing for unlimited streaming of Netflix, Amazon Prime and their ilk.

It also has music, chat and social passes, bundling all four into one £15 a month offer.

Three’s Go Binge service, automatically available to anyone who pays for 4GB or more of data a month, offers data zero access to Netflix, TV Player, SoundCloud and Deezer. Spotify and Amazon Prime are not included.

