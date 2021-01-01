The highlights

Google’s new smartphone also comes in a supersized version, it’s the big-screened Pixel 4 XL.

At a glance

6.3-inch display

16MP + 12MP dual rear camera

8MP front camera

64GB or 128GB internal storage

Available in White, Back, Orange

How good is the Pixel 4 XL display?

Bigger and better than the Pixel 4, the XL version has a maxxed-out 6.3-inch screen. It’s perfect for watching the latest content, streaming shows and showing off all your pictures.

As well as being bigger, it also comes with a better resolution - Quad HD+ to be precise. So whatever you’re looking at is razor sharp and full of detail.

How good is the Pixel 4 XL camera?

Two cameras on the rear of the Google Pixel 4 XL are more than capable of taking excellent photos. Google’s smartphones always take great pics, and the latest Pixel does not disappoint.

12 MP dual pixel and 16 MP telephoto lenses deliver superb snaps whether you’re right in front of your subject, or much further away.

What is Night Sight?

Lowlight photos just got an upgrade too. Google’s improved Night Sight function brings light to even the darkest of settings, without any need for flash. You can even take a clear picture of the night sky, and depending on where you are you might see a few stars too.

How long does the Pixel 4 XL battery last?

The Pixel 4 XL battery goes the whole day and then some. And with adaptive charging only taking energy from the apps you use the most, it’s even more efficient. You’ll never get caught short again.

What other features does the Pixel 4 XL have?!

Motion Sense gives you control over your smartphone without having to touch the screen. With simple gestures you can switch off an alarm, fast forward songs and more.

And don't forget Google Assistant is on hand to help you out throughout the day. Whether you want to check the weather, get a travel route or just find out the football scores, just give your Pixel a squeeze, say Hey Google and you’ll soon be fully filled in.

How much does the Pixel 4 XL cost?

The Google Pixel 4 XL will set you back £829 for the basic model, with prices going up if you want more storage. And you can get one in three cool colours - white, black and orange.

Are there Pixel 4 XL cheap deals?

If you don’t fancy spending close to a grand but still want to get the Pixel 4 XL, you can get it on a range of pay monthly contracts. Check out the tables above to find a deal that suits your needs.