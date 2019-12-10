 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  4. How do I claim my iTunes Gift Card or Amazon Gift Card from BT Mobile?

Last updated: 10 December 2019
Claiming your iTunes or Amazon Gift Card from BT Mobile is easy. In this guide, we walk you through the process.

  • Step 1) Sign up for a BT Mobile mobile phone contract through Uswitch. You'll only be able to start the claiming process once you're registered as a BT customer.

Check that the contract and phone you’ve signed up is included in the £120 Gift Card giveaway and that offer is ongoing at the time you signed up.

  • Step 2) If you bought a SIM only plan, you'll need to activate your SIM card. That's just a case of inserting it in your phone.

  • Step 3) Check your email for confirmation emails from BT. Locate the one labelled ‘Thanks for your BT Order: here’s the detail’.

This will contain the BT.com order reference that you need to claim your voucher.

  • Step 4) Identity your order reference in the email we mentioned above. It’ll be a sequence of a mixture of letters and numbers and will be at least 12 characters long.

  • Step 5) Head to BT Mobile’s dedicated voucher claims page to register your claim. You’ll find it here.

To start your claim, you'll need to input your BT customer log-in details and the order reference number.

  • Step 6) Watch for the claim to be processed. BT pledges that the gift card will be despatched to your address within 45 days.

Jonathan Leggett

Category: Guides
Tagged: bt mobile

