How to claim your free SONOS One speaker when you pre-order the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro

As if Huawei’s brand new handsets, the P30 and P30 Pro weren’t tempting enough, here’s another incentive to snap one up quick: you’ll get a free Sonos speaker worth almost £200.

Pre-order either handset between now and April 4th and you can claim a free SONOS One worth £199.

But what exactly is a SONOS One speaker? How do you qualify for the offer? And why should you choose the P30 or P30 Pro as your new handset anyway? Read on and we’ll walk you through all you need to know about the phones, the speaker and the offer.

What is a SONOS One speaker?

The speaker in question is the black version of the second-generation Sonos One. And it’s brilliant. This smart speaker can play music, radio, podcasts and more. It has Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant onboard, so you can control it with your voice. All you need to do is ask and it will change radio station, adjust the volume, set a timer, look up trivia, read the news and more.

The sound quality is excellent and it’s compatible with all major music streaming services. So whether you’re signed up to Amazon Music, Spotify or even Apple Music, all you need to do is connect it up using the Amazon Alexa app and ask it to play your favourite tunes.

Why should I choose the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro?

If you care about camera quality, you won’t find a better phone than the P30 Pro. It comes with an incredible four lens setup on the back, meaning you can get seriously professional-looking photos in almost all conditions.

Expect a better sense of depth, improved low-light snaps, and awesome panoramas and portraits thanks to its dedicated modes than you could ever reasonably expect to see on a smartphone.

The front-facing camera is housed in a tiny little teardrop notch that you’ll barely notice. And we’re promised two days of battery life, plus a zero-to-70% charge time of just half an hour. Handy if you need to dash out of the house.

Both phones come in a range of bright colours that seem to change hue depending on where the light hits them. For example, the Amber Sunrise model can look red, orange or gold depending on how you tilt it. Crystal Blue? It gleams baby blue, white and even lilac, depending on the light.

Our own personal favourite is the Aurora edition, which is inspired by the Northern Lights. So expect glorious shades of green, purple and turquoise.

Both handsets can double as portable chargers too, wirelessly juicing up another device when you plonk it on top.

Want to find out more about Huawei's latest handsets? Here's everything you need to know about the P30 and P30 Pro.

How do I qualify for a free SONOS speaker?

All you need to do is pre-order the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro by 4th April and you’ll be able to claim your free speaker.

The good news is that the offer applies whether you buy it SIM-free or on a monthly contract. So long as you’ve pre-ordered it, you’ll be eligible for the freebie.

How do I claim a SONOS speaker?

Once you’ve pre-ordered and received your Huawei P30 or P30 Pro, all you’ll need to do is head to Huawei’s website between 18th April and 2nd June and follow the instructions.

How long do I have to claim?

The claim period is open between April 18th and June 2nd, 2019

When does the offer end?

You’ll have to get in quick. This pre-order offer is only valid until 4th April.

How can I pre-order the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro?

Want to make sure you get the phone and the free speaker? We've got lots of great monthly contract deals right here on our website. Take a look at our best Huawei P30 pre-order deals.

Prefer to go large? Here are all our best Huawei P30 Pro pre-order deals.