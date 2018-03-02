How to claim £50 PayPal credit when you buy a Huawei P smart

If you buy a Huawei P Smart from selected networks and retailers through Uswitch between 1st-18th March 2018, you’ll qualify for £50 PayPal credit.

Here we’ll walk you through how to claim it and which retailers and networks you’ll need to buy your P smart from to take advantage of the offer.

Which networks and retailers listed on Uswitch are participating?

Uswitch partners who are selling the Huawei P smart and are participating in the PayPal credit offer are:

Affordablemobiles.co.uk

Carphone Warehouse

Buymobiles.net

EE

FoneHouse

Mobile Phones Direct

O2

Vodafone

How do I claim my PayPal credit?

Step 1) Complete the purchase of your P smart between 00:00 GMT 1st March 2018 and end at 23:59 GMT 18th March 2018.

Step 2) Visit www.huaweipromo.co.uk/psmart between 14-45 days after the purchase date, and you’ll find a claim form.

Step 3) Fill in the claim form, making sure to include your PayPal account ID number.

Other information you’ll need to complete the form includes:

Date of purchase

Place of purchase

Receipt number

IMEI Number

Upload proof of purchase

Personal or Company details

PayPal account details

You can also check the progress of your claim as it’s being processed, with this status tracker.

To check your claim status, type in the claim ID that you’ll be provided with after filling in the form.

Step 4) If your claim has been validated, you’ll receive your £50 PayPal credit within 30 days.

Want to know more? Read the full list of terms and conditions.

