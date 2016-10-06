 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
How to claim your £50 voucher from Uswitch

Last updated: 06 October 2016
Ready to claim your voucher? Good news. Here’s what you need to do.

  • 1) 60 days after completing your purchase, our partner Giftcloud will send you an email with instructions on how to claim. You’ll have two months from receipt of the email to complete your claim.

  • 2) All you need to do from there is choose your voucher. You can pick from a £50 voucher from Amazon, M&S, Argos or House of Fraser.

  • 3) Your voucher will be sent either to the email address you’ve provided or as a text message to your phone.

You’ll find a full list of terms and conditions for the offer here.

Last updated: 06 October 2016
