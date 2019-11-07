TalkTalk international roaming FAQ

Talktalk’s roaming scheme allows customers to use their UK allowances of calls, texts and data in 49 locations for no extra charge.

Which locations are covered by Talktalk’s roaming scheme?

Talktalk’s roaming offer covers the following locations:

Andorra



Austria



Azores

Belgium



Bulgaria



Canary Islands



Croatia



Cyprus



Czech Republic



Denmark



Estonia



Faroe Islands

Finland



France



French Guiana

Germany



Gibraltar

Greece



Guadeloupe



Guernsey



Hungary



Iceland



Ireland



Isle of Man



Italy

Jersey



Kosovo



Latvia



Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg



Madeira



Malta

Martinique



Mayotte



Monaco



Netherlands



Norway



Poland



Portugal

Réunion

Romania

Saint-Martin

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Anything else I need to know?

If you've been with TalkTalk Mobile or Broadband for less than 3 months, you’ll need to pay a £25 advance payment to activate roaming.

This will appear as a credit on your mobile account that will be used for future bills.