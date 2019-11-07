TalkTalk international roaming FAQ

Talktalk’s roaming scheme allows customers to use their UK allowances of calls, texts and data in 49 locations for no extra charge.
Which locations are covered by Talktalk’s roaming scheme?
Talktalk’s roaming offer covers the following locations:
- Andorra
- Austria
- Azores
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Canary Islands
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Italy
- Jersey
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madeira
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Réunion
- Romania
- Saint-Martin
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
Anything else I need to know?
If you've been with TalkTalk Mobile or Broadband for less than 3 months, you’ll need to pay a £25 advance payment to activate roaming.
This will appear as a credit on your mobile account that will be used for future bills.