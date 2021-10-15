Snap-happy: Photo and screenshot habits of the UK

According to statistics, people in the UK check their phones, on average, every 12 minutes of the waking day. It’s the one device dominating our lives, from reading the news, online shopping and documenting our food - we are using our phones more than ever before. With that in mind, we’ve taken a peek into the photo-sharing habits of the UK.

Sending and receiving nudes

The term “send nudes” is a request for naked pictures on social media. These passionate pleas usually don’t result in actual nudes, but they have become the source of a lot of online humour. In fact, the term is now so universal in the world of social media that it has its own meme.

However, sending nudes can also come with risks - especially with reports of blackmail and revenge porn becoming all too common. There are precautions you can take such as using an encrypted photo service, securing your device, and scraping your photos’ metadata.

With that in mind, we wanted to find out how many Brits actually admit to sending and receiving nude photos. The map below shows the percentage of people in each city who have sent and received intimate photos.