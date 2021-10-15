Snap-happy: Photo and screenshot habits of the UK

Learn everything you need to know about the photo and screenshot habits of UK residents, in this article by the team at Uswitch
According to statistics, people in the UK check their phones, on average, every 12 minutes of the waking day. It’s the one device dominating our lives, from reading the news, online shopping and documenting our food - we are using our phones more than ever before. With that in mind, we’ve taken a peek into the photo-sharing habits of the UK.
The term “send nudes” is a request for naked pictures on social media. These passionate pleas usually don’t result in actual nudes, but they have become the source of a lot of online humour. In fact, the term is now so universal in the world of social media that it has its own meme.
However, sending nudes can also come with risks - especially with reports of blackmail and revenge porn becoming all too common. There are precautions you can take such as using an encrypted photo service, securing your device, and scraping your photos’ metadata.
With that in mind, we wanted to find out how many Brits actually admit to sending and receiving nude photos. The map below shows the percentage of people in each city who have sent and received intimate photos.
You can learn a lot about someone just by looking through their camera roll. However, when it comes to relationships, 1 in 10 Brits admitted they wouldn’t let their partner look through photos on their phone. But how does this compare when looking at their marital status?
As a nation, we have an obsession with taking photos. For many, taking pictures is now a crucial part of everyday life – documenting every last detail and posting it on social media.
But how do our photo-snapping habits differ? With 1 in 5 women admitting to having more photos of their dog than their partner, see how else the sexes fare up when it comes to their photo-snapping habits.
While 27% of respondents agree that it’s the pictures that take up most space on their phone, below highlights what type of photos are most likely to make up the camera roll.
Methodology:
Survey data was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Uswitch. 2,001 respondents aged 18+ were surveyed between 24.09.21 to 28.09.21. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which are based on the ESOMAR principles.